Jean-Marc Valle, director of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, dies at 58

Jean-Marc Valle, the award-winning Canadian director of the movie ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and the hit HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’, was found dead this weekend in his cabin outside of Quebec City, according to confirmation. his representative to the American media.

Valle was known for his naturalistic cinematography, away from artificial lighting and for having strong female protagonists. In 2017, he won his first and only Emmy for his work as director and executive producer of the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, starring actresses Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz.

“We are shocked by the news of his sudden death and express our deepest condolences to his children, Alex and Mile, to his family and to his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross,” lamented HBO, the label that produced the series that produced him. led to success and that was Witherspoon’s idea.

He made his debut in 1995 with Liste Noire, but the movie that catapulted him to Hollywood was CRAZY (2005). A fun portrait of adolescent experimentation with music as the epicenter of the story. His third feature film was Caf de Flore (2011), a surreal love story starring French singer Vanessa Paradis.

Later, he directed critically acclaimed films such as ‘Young Victoria’, starring Emily Blunt, or ‘Demolition’, where he worked with Jake Gyllenhaal. In 2013, he shot ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and garnered six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

He often shot in natural light, camera in hand, and gave actors the freedom to improvise the script and move within a scene location. This way of working, forced the team of the film ‘Wild’ (2014) (Wild soul, in Spanish) to wander through the Californian Pacific Coast Trail to capture Witherspoon, the absolute protagonist of this film about a woman who after a personal crisis , decides to leave everything and start walking.

“I give importance to the narration, the emotion, the characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to cut performances,” he commented on the film in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. In his television work, he re-teamed with Witherspoon to direct the first season of ‘Big Little Lies’ in 2017, and he directed actresses Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson in ‘Sharp Objects’ (Open Wounds, in Spanish) in 2018. also for HBO. Valle was honored by the Directors Guild of America (DGA) for both jobs.