Jared Leto celebrates his 50th birthday with abs

Actor Jared Leto’s career has been through many physical moments, but none as good as this … With which it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Wow abs!

With which it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Wow abs! How much exercise do you have to do according to your age.

50 protein rich foods to gain muscle.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes,” he writes Jared Leto on Instagram. And the anniversary, rainbow cake in less, well deserves to be recognized … And it is that not every day is 50 years in top form, with abs that he has worked very well throughout his career. Even if they weren’t always there, that’s clear.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jared Leto has a lot in common with Christian Bale and, like him, is an expert in incredible physical transformations for his many film roles. He is the least loved Joker but one of the most muscular. Jared Leto’s version of the Joker is indisputably the one that has received the most negative reviews, but nevertheless, his young and psychopathic character had a training regimen with the aim of becoming a “fighter”, which earned him a few hours of suffering in the Gym. We have seen him with more volume, more muscles and more abs preparing Tron 3, and unrecognizable in House of Gucci, where he had to say goodbye to his long hair to look bald and with a few extra kilos. The look he wears in ‘House of Gucci’ has nothing to do with, for example, his return as the Joker in ‘Justice League’, but both represent a totally remote image to which the actor is accustomed.

Leto lost weight for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ like his co-star McConaughey, but also gained weight for ‘Chapter 27’, where he played John Lennon’s killer. There he acknowledged to the New York Daily News how he gained 18 kilos: “I gorged myself and force-fed. It was important to make that transformation because I thought that his physical representation was an indication of who he was. And it changed everything he was: my way of acting. walking, the way I speak, the way I feel about myself, the way people treated me. ” And so all his life.

At 50, the singer and actor wears an enviable body that anyone would say would award a twenty-something upstairs who has the gym as his second home. Proud of his ‘six-pack’ and his body in general, Leto often walks him through Instagram, stating that age is no excuse to show off a worked and fit body.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io