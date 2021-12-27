Jaden Smith Talked About His Weight Issues: “I Just Wasn’t Hungry”

Jaden Smith chose a safe place to talk in depth about your weight problems. The 23-year-old actor participated in his mother Jada Pinkett’s podcast, Red Table Talk, and was encouraged to talk publicly with her about the long way to go to find healing.

In an open-hearted talk, the young man – son of actor Will Smith – told how in 2019 his family intervened to help him overcome his eating disorders caused by nerves and anxiety. “I was able to work with a team of doctors and get my vitamins back, get my daily protein shake supplements,” she said.

“ Those shakes are half of my diet. It is like a password that I have to find on my body. Today I weigh about five kilos more than a few months ago “He explained and added that he is also going to the gym to gain muscle mass.

“I came a long way from that photo that was taken of me at Coachella, where I was pure bones. I just wasn’t hungry, ”he said while the screen showed a picture from two years ago, where Jaden was enjoying the famous Californian music festival and he looked very thin. “ My biggest problem was not being hungry when I needed to eat, or being stressed “, he pointed.

In September 2019, Jada had reported that together with her husband, Will Smith, they had had to sit down and talk with Jaden about his health after he lost a significant amount of weight.

“ Will and I had a little intervention with Jaden because he is now vegan, but we realized that he was not getting enough protein ”, Revealed the woman at the time. “It was wasting away. He seemed exhausted, he was exhausted, he was not receiving the necessary nutrients, “he revealed.

During the talk, The young man assured that his problems have nothing to do with his vegan diet and that his convictions remain intact. Taking advantage of the space, the musician spoke again about the problems that exist in slaughterhouses and the cases of animal abuse in these places.

Like his father, Jaden is committed to society and its ideals. The musician usually joins campaigns for the care of the environment and helps low-income children to study music.

In addition, in 2019 it opened a food truck vegan food program called I Love You to assist the homeless. “The I Love You restaurant is a movement that is based on giving people what they deserve: free healthy and vegan food. We have launched our food truck in downtown Los Angeles for a day. This is the first of many, “he happily wrote from his Instagram account two years ago.

Red Table Talk It has become the place chosen by the Pinkett Smith family to tell all kinds of stories. Last July, the host herself defined herself as “a walking miracle” if she reviewed her history of addictions and the impact they could have had on her present. “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking water,” launched the actress from Matrix: resurrections, who also said that he could have a bottle in an hour and a half and that he mixed it with ecstasy and marijuana.

“I got used to the strong. I drank a lot of alcohol in high school and when I got out of it, I started mixing it all up: ecstasy, alcohol, marijuana … Let me tell you, I was having a pretty good time. (…) I wasn’t doing anything that I thought was addictive, but I was mixing those three things together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high that what you have to take to get to where you want to go … It cost me two bottles. And it was like: ‘Ok, if I take ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol at the same time, I’m going to get there earlier and stay in this state, “he added.

In 2020, Pinkett had confessed on camera to her husband, Will Smith, that he had been unfaithful, maintaining a relationship with the singer August at a time when they were going through a marital crisis.