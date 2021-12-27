Jaden Smith Opens Up About His Problems Gaining Weight After Family Intervention | Will Smith | Jada Pinkett Smith | Shows

Jaden Smith is one of the most eccentric Hollywood artists of his generation thanks to his innovative ideas and his desire to make a difference. However, for a few years, the 23-year-old singer surprised his fans and his family by showing himself in a deplorable physical state, causing them concern.

That is why her mother Jada Pinkett Smith decided to talk about this issue on her program Red table talk, which is broadcast on Facebook Watch. “I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and my supplements and protein shakes. That is half of my diet. It is like a password that I have to find for my body. I’m like 10 pounds heavier right now at this point, ”he expressed in revealing the problems he has gaining weight.

Will Smith’s son deepened the cases of animal abuse that exist in the slaughterhouses that supply supermarkets and therefore decided to become a vegetarian. It all started in 2014, and the change was drastic, as he began to notice extreme thinness, dark circles and a lost look; which gave rise to believe that he suffered from some disease.

Jaden Smith was criticized for his new physical condition after becoming a vegetarian. Photo: GLR Composition.

However, he currently assures that he is already better. “I feel like I am maintaining my weight. Looking back, in 2019, I was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella (that year), where I was like bones, “he said. For this reason, his family understood that he was having a bad diet by not consuming the necessary nutrients and they commented on this in the family intervention. “I was not getting enough protein. So it was wasting away. He just seemed exhausted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients, “said Jada Smith.

Jaden Calls Rapper Tyler, The Creator “Boyfriend”

The Hollywood figure shocked his post when he shared a suggestive tweet after the rapper won the 2020 Grammy for best album. “My boyfriend just won a Grammy,” was the message in question.

Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator released a song together in July 2019 (Photo: Yucatán)

The fans were not long in reacting. “Jaden, people still think you’re serious”, “How cute!” and “You mean ‘our boyfriend” were some of these comments. So far, the publication has more than 300,000 ‘likes’ and about 2,000 comments.

Jaden Smith and Phoebe Dynevor were caught together

The protagonist of The Bridgertons, Netflix series, was seen leaving the event organized by the French fashion house Louis Vuitton with Jaden Smith. The American outlet Daily Mail was quick to circulate the photos.

New partner in sight? Jaden and Phoebe Dynevor were spotted together at an exclusive event. Photo: Daily Mail / Capture.

Phoebe Dynevor recently ended her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, who has an affair with celebrity Kim Kardashian.