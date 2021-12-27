Jaden Smith Opens Up About His Problems Gaining Weight After Family Intervention | Will Smith | Jada Pinkett Smith | Shows

Jaden Smith is one of the most eccentric Hollywood artists of his generation thanks to his innovative ideas and his desire to make a difference. However, for a few years, the 23-year-old singer surprised his fans and his family by showing himself in a deplorable physical state, causing them concern.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker