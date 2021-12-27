ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, December 26

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. iTunes He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Mexico.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

3. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

Four. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

5. The Grinch

Every year at Christmas, the locals disturb their peaceful solitude with increasingly excessive, bright and noisy celebrations. When the Whos declare that that year they will prepare a Christmas triple the size, the Grinch realizes that there is only one way to regain some peace and silence: to steal Christmas. To do this, he decides to pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, getting a very peculiar reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, in Who Village, a sweet little girl named Cindy-Lou, overflowing with Christmas spirit, plans with her friends to catch Santa Claus during his visit on Christmas Eve to thank him for helping her hard-working mother. However, as the magical night approaches, his good intentions threaten to collide with those of the much more wicked Grinch. Will Cindy-Lou be able to fulfill her wish to meet Santa Claus? Will the Grinch put an end to the Whos’ Christmas revelry once and for all?

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

7. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put his superpowers aside for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance on Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

8. Last christmas

Kate is a young woman who always makes the wrong decision. Your latest mistake? Accepting a job as a Santa Claus elf in a shopping mall. However, fate leads her to meet Tom, a circumstance that completely changes her life. For Kate, everything is too good to be true.

9. A crazy christmas

When their only teenage daughter leaves home for the first time, the Krank couple decide to “skip Christmas” (no gifts, no tree …) and go on vacation. However, at the last minute her daughter changes her mind and decides to go home. Then the Kranks will have to hurriedly and busily get ready for the Christmas holidays.

10. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

