It’s official! Apple reveals 10 tricks you can do with your iPhone

Many people only use their smartphone to make calls, but we all know that Apple devices are much more than that. He is an assistant, a telephone, a robot and even now, he can be your faithful classmate, as he is capable of copy and paste texts, from a image. Get comfortable, that the apple firm revealed 10 tricks you can do with your iPhone and here we bring them all.

Yes, yes, we know that in social networks, there are many videos that offer tutorials to do the odd trick, but for the most part they are either as false as the conspiracy theories of the COVID-19 vaccines, or they take advantage of the editing, or it happens so fast that you have to pause it every 10 seconds to go step by step. But, do not worry that the tricks of Apple are official, true and very easy to remember.

Calculator

One of the most popular tricks on the iPhone is to edit a number on the calculator. But, perhaps there is one or another lost that you may not know about and can make your life easier, especially when there are several numbers and mathematical operations involved. If you accidentally enter a wrong digit In the ‘Calculator’ application, you no longer have to start the operation again. Just swipe left or right across the top of the screen to erase the last digit. And don’t worry, you can delete all the numbers you want.

Plus, you no longer have to ask your mom for extra money. If you think that the calculator on your iPhone is only used to do addition, subtraction and basic operations, you will be surprised if you just turn the screen of the device. Immediately, it turns into a scientific calculator.

Widgets

As we well know, the iPhone is designed to make our lives easier. This philosophy would be of no use if we had to go to configuration all the time. That is why for stack the widgets from the home screen, touch and hold an empty space on the home screen, and then drag a widget to another of the same size. Easy peasy!

Archive photos

It is a great lie that you need an external app to be able to archive the photos of your iPhone roll in one go. Don’t let them see Juat’s face. To select multiple photos and add them to other apps, touch and hold a photo until you feel a touch, drag the photo to another part of the screen while still holding it, touch additional photos with a different finger to create a stack, switch to another app while holding the battery and lift your finger. Also, to jump to the first photo in an album in the Photos app, touch the top of the screen.

Autocorrect

The iPhone autocorrect can sometimes become a real headache, especially when you want to send a letter and the system changes it to scrotum by default. The good thing is that one of the 10 tricks you can do with your iPhone is educate to the autocorrect. To create a text replacement like “omw” for “on the way,” open the Settings app and tap General> Keyboard> Text Replacement.

Instant photo

Typical that you want to capture the perfect photo at the precise moment, but from here until you unlock the iPhone, look for the application and open the camera, that magical moment is over. Don’t worry, there is a super effective solution. You can open the Camera app without unlocking your iPhone, just swipe your finger to the left on the lock screen and Voila!

Scanning

For scan a document in the application Grades, just tap the camera button on a note, then choose ‘Scan Documents’ and place the document in the viewfinder.

iOS 15

Anyone who has had the opportunity to update the operating system of their iPhone to iOS 15, can verify that it is a resounding wonder in which it is also possible to try the 10 tricks you can do with your iPhone, but there are two in particular that will leave you with the square eye: Anchoring web links in conversations and editing texts from photos.

Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content as web links in a Messages conversation by tapping and holding the item you want to pin and tapping Pin. As easy as it is to read.

Also, Starting with iOS 15, you can copy and paste real world text in app ‘Camera’, by holding the viewfinder over a document or sign, tapping the Scan Text button in the lower right corner, and tapping Copy.

Siri

Stop rolling. According to Apple, the last of the 10 tricks you can do with your iPhone is to instantly access the voice assistant. To quickly access Search and Siri suggestions from the starting screen, just slide your finger down the center of the screen. Now, you are ready to take advantage of your smartphone. By the way, here we leave you all the details of the iPhone 13, in case you need to change the model.