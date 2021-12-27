It has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a fabulous deco – Para Ti Magazine

The luxurious residence, valued at 20 million dollars, was built in 2005 and has multiple attractions such as a swimming pool, a mini bar, a games and yoga room, a gym and even a spectacular underground cellar.

The international actor Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana BarrosoThey decided to keep their luxurious mansion located in one of the most luxurious areas of Los Angeles, California, after having put it up for sale at a value of 20 million dollars.

The main entrance of the fabulous house of the actor and his partner. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The very modern residence was built in 2005 and includes seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms They span a total of 13,500 square feet. Also has multiple luxury amenities such as a spa, swimming pool, mini bar, games room, yoga and cinema, gym, and even a spectacular underground cellar.

The main living room is super warm and modern. Courtesy: Photonoticias

Open, integrated and very modern spaces

The ‘open concept’ predominates in all the spaces of this luxurious property: all sectors are interconnected, without doors or walls to separate them. It is for this reason that rugs played a fundamental role in dividing and marking the transition between one area and the other, and they can be seen in practically all spaces of the house.

The style modern and elegant predominates in all environments and neutral colors are the protagonists.

Open and integrated spaces predominate in the residence. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The main living room next to a fireplace, the intimate living room with the TV, the formal dining room, the casual dining room and the kitchen, communicate with each other in the same spacious and open space towards the garden, with the semi-covered gallery as a link between the two.

One of the living rooms of the house. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The main dining room it has an elongated table accompanied by ten white velvet chairs. A large window connects directly to the outside and offers views full of vegetation, as well as a good flow of natural light during the day.

The different decorative accessories such as the mirror, candles and plants, complement the aesthetics of this sector.

The main dining room has direct views of the greenery. Courtesy: Photonoticias

At one end of the ground floor, a Pool table design conquers the environment together with a sector that works as minibar, with a bar and two low round stools.



A sturdy pool table next to a mini bar. Courtesy: Photonoticias

A luxury gourmet kitchen

The gourmet kitchen lacks nothing. Integrated with a casual dining room, it features blue stone countertops, dark wood cabinets, and high-end stainless steel appliances.

The gourmet kitchen, in dark wood with marble countertops. Courtesy: Photonoticias

Luxury amenities

The couple’s house also has multiple amenities and luxury attractions such as a games and yoga room, a fully-equipped gym, a movie theater equipped with the latest technology, and a spectacular underground cellar for storage and wine tasting.

The luxurious underground cellar. Photo: Photonoticias

The gym is one of the most outstanding spaces in the house. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The movie theater features a fabulous oversized square armchair. Courtesy: Photonoticias

An exclusive room to do yoga and receive massages. Courtesy: Photonoticias

Super complete and luxurious private areas

All bedrooms are located on the second floor of the mansion and most have their own private terrace. The two main ones also have a spectacular double dressing room and a bathroom with a bathtub and a large shower.

The main room follows a classic decoration style and stands out for having a large terrace balcony. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The spectacular double dressing room of the suite. Courtesy: Photonoticias.

The en-suite bathroom has a shower with a transparent glass door and a bathtub with marble edges in keeping with the rest of the coatings. Courtesy: Photonoticias

Fabulous exteriors full of greenery

Ending with the tour of the house of the actor and his wife, we meet the luxurious exteriors, which have a super pool, spa, koi pond and lanai, and a barbecue area to eat and relax outdoors.

The pool has a deck edge and a broken stone path as a frame. Courtesy: Photonoticias

A special mention for the lush greenery surrounding the property.

Comfortable armchairs for lounging and sunbathing surround the luxurious pool. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The barbecue has wood as the protagonist in ceilings and floors, and has multiple deco details such as chandeliers with scented candles, garlands of warm lights and creeping plants. Courtesy: Photonoticias