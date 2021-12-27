It has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a fabulous deco – Para Ti Magazine
The international actor Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana BarrosoThey decided to keep their luxurious mansion located in one of the most luxurious areas of Los Angeles, California, after having put it up for sale at a value of 20 million dollars.
The very modern residence was built in 2005 and includes seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms They span a total of 13,500 square feet. Also has multiple luxury amenities such as a spa, swimming pool, mini bar, games room, yoga and cinema, gym, and even a spectacular underground cellar.
Open, integrated and very modern spaces
The ‘open concept’ predominates in all the spaces of this luxurious property: all sectors are interconnected, without doors or walls to separate them. It is for this reason that rugs played a fundamental role in dividing and marking the transition between one area and the other, and they can be seen in practically all spaces of the house.
The style modern and elegant predominates in all environments and neutral colors are the protagonists.
The main living room next to a fireplace, the intimate living room with the TV, the formal dining room, the casual dining room and the kitchen, communicate with each other in the same spacious and open space towards the garden, with the semi-covered gallery as a link between the two.
The main dining room it has an elongated table accompanied by ten white velvet chairs. A large window connects directly to the outside and offers views full of vegetation, as well as a good flow of natural light during the day.
The different decorative accessories such as the mirror, candles and plants, complement the aesthetics of this sector.
At one end of the ground floor, a Pool table design conquers the environment together with a sector that works as minibar, with a bar and two low round stools.
A luxury gourmet kitchen
The gourmet kitchen lacks nothing. Integrated with a casual dining room, it features blue stone countertops, dark wood cabinets, and high-end stainless steel appliances.
Luxury amenities
The couple’s house also has multiple amenities and luxury attractions such as a games and yoga room, a fully-equipped gym, a movie theater equipped with the latest technology, and a spectacular underground cellar for storage and wine tasting.
Super complete and luxurious private areas
All bedrooms are located on the second floor of the mansion and most have their own private terrace. The two main ones also have a spectacular double dressing room and a bathroom with a bathtub and a large shower.
Fabulous exteriors full of greenery
Ending with the tour of the house of the actor and his wife, we meet the luxurious exteriors, which have a super pool, spa, koi pond and lanai, and a barbecue area to eat and relax outdoors.
A special mention for the lush greenery surrounding the property.
