Interview with Daniel Borrás, head of editorial content at GQ Spain

This past year has meant for the magazine GQ (Condé Nast) its entry into a new stage as a multiplatform publishing brand with a more global vision of major social and cultural issues. A proposal for an interconnected audience that enhances the international projection of local talents and content. Daniel Borras, head of editorial content from GQ Spain, gives more details about the current moment of this iconic header in the following interview.

Journalist specializing in pop culture and lifestyle, Daniel Borrás assumed the leadership of GQ in 2018. Since then he has overseen the editorial operations, strategy and vision of GQ Spain. From now on, you will also have the opportunity to contribute to giving a voice to the storytelling local on the new global header project, led by Will Welch, GQ Global Editorial Director.

What balance can you make of these three years at the helm of GQ Spain? What changes have taken place in the header? How has your audience evolved in this time?

With a 25-year history in the Spanish market (it was the third GQ in the world to be published, behind the US and UK editions) and a huge commercial and public roots, the brand in Spain was already a very consolidated product as head authority on matters that were at that time within the ecosystem of journalism and male lifestyle. The objective was to adapt to two new situations: on the one hand, the digital transition -to enhance the GQ website and unify resources and equipment to evolve towards a transversal newsroom that surpasses the traditional print / digital distinction– and on the other, lead the conversation and help redirect it towards new social realities that configure a new masculine imaginary: equality, diversity, feminism, sustainability, issues related to mental health …

In short, change the monolithic idea that man can only be in one way to adapt to a very different concept, that each one can be the man he wants to be, and GQ gives voice to all those options. The audience has responded by accompanying us in that conversation and opening up to new topics and formats that have been enriching an editorial proposal with its own identity that clearly defines and identifies us.

Can you explain the guidelines for this new stage and what role will the storytelling local within that “collective vision of the future”? Will we notice changes in the content offering or in its approach? What have been the first numbers published under this new positioning?

Part of a very logical idea: in the world there are currently 22 different editions of GQ, and we hardly collaborated on common projects; we were, almost, competition of ourselves. The global approach is based, on the one hand, on the creation of large common, collaborative and shared projects (great stories, covers, access to leading international figures, audiovisual projects …) that we elaborate among all those responsible for each country (we discussed about what we want to do, how and with what resources); on the other, keep local content to stay connected to the conversation and pulse of each country but with the possibility that this content transcends outside as well.

Why not tell a wonderful story about Spain that may also be of interest to other countries in Europe or America? This process has already begun and September was the starting gun. For example, we’ve posted global topics with characters like The Weeknd, Will Smith, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lil Nas X… To which we have added local themes that have had transcendence abroad, such as a production made in Spain with the protagonists of The Money Heist posted on 11 GQ different, or a video with the actor Henry Cavill produced by Spain and which has made record numbers in the USA. They are two examples of that horizontal idea of ​​global-local issues.

Multi platform

Excellence in print is one of the characteristics of GQ. Will it continue to be one of the priorities in this phase? Is it easy to transfer that excellence to digital editions? Can you give us numbers of readers on both channels?

GQ is today a brand that generates multiplatform content, and transfers that excellence of Condé Nast to all the platforms on which it creates content. Of course, print It is still one of its jewels, where the most elaborate and worked themes appear, but the bet is digital firstTherefore, all the content we create is reflected in the digital edition and on social networks. This allows digital content to completely move away from the idea that articles on the web are minor or intended for quick consumption. It is an idea from the past: quality and commitment are the same.

In global figures, GQ has more than 53 million unique users per month worldwide, and 10.7 million monthly readers of the magazine. In Spain alone, we reach almost 6 million readers each month among our platforms. If we talk about video, another of the brand’s priorities right now, until November GQ accumulated 47 million views of the audiovisual pieces it has produced during 2021. And in line with our advanced and prescribing spirit, I am sure that our content will be disseminated on other possible platforms that may arise in the future.

GQ addresses the new masculine sensibility, which in part, has helped shape over the years. Can you define what this new sensitivity consists of and where it is going, in your opinion?

It was a fundamental part of the entire change process. It is a reality that man is changing, and in this concrete historical moment the change is a profound sociological change that we lead and with which we accompany our partners and advertisers. Because we are prepared for it. It is very important to eliminate from the equation of male communication the idea that there is only one good way to be a man, usually linked to professional success, excessive hedonism, repression of feelings, and unequal behavior towards women.

“Today, man is aware that he is a fundamental part of the change towards a more just world for everyone and lives fashion and culture in a more open and free way”

Today man is aware that it is a fundamental part of the change towards a more just world for everyone, he lives fashion and culture in a more open and free way, he understands that improvement has to do with his inner happiness and not necessarily with success, and he assumes that he is vulnerable and that is not a bad thing. For example, topics related to mental health or male beauty have experienced a very important growth in recent years, an example that this change is a reality, and the characters we interviewed have opened up like never before, telling realities and problems that they did not talk about before. It is, in short, the only possible side that we could place ourselves on because it is the one we really need to be better.