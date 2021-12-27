In their new interactive trailer they use deepfakes so that you can be the protagonist

If you ever dreamed of acting in the same movie as Hugh jackmanYou can do it now, or at least your photography could. This as part of the promotion for the movie Reminiscence where Using deepfake technology, we can make our face appear in the new interactive trailer that Warner Bros released.





Reminiscence is a film directed and written by the co-creator of Westworld, Lisa Joy, where the story of a mind researcher who finds a way to relive memories using a special machine and we we are a customer style that seeks to sink in his memories to solve a case.

How to insert our face in the new Reminisencia promo

This is the original photo (even in proportions) that we can see reacting throughout the promo

In order to get to this, we have to enter the trailer page and write our name or the name of the person to whom the image that we are going to upload corresponds, then we upload the photograph to the site and we have to clarify what our relationship is with whom it appears in the file, where we can be ourselves, a family member or even a friend. Afterwards, it will ask how long ago the photo is.

After we enter an interactive section where we will have to select some points that simulate “connecting neurons” and choose the position of those points that we like the most. Once these two actions have been carried out, it will show us for the first time our deepfake within the video in which we will also see a message that our memories are “reuniting”.

After completing the process, several options will appear, where pLet’s see our memories, download them as a video, start over or even buy movie tickets.

If we choose to see the memories, our photograph will appear inside a folder that holds the Jackman character and will insert a card in a kind of console, where our deepfake will “react” to the clips that are shown to us, either with a smile or another type of facial expression (I tested it several times by changing the answers and if the reaction that our image has changes).

While the deepfake not perfect and you can see the distortions on the face, if it gives an impression of immersion, so it is surprising that from a single photograph, they are able to offer a more than decent result.

It is also worth mentioning that the startup in charge of this interactive trailer, D-ID, was also in charge of collaborating with MyHeritage for the Deep Nostalgia service, where we could “relive” the faces of our relatives in short animated videos.

The movie starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton It will be released in the United States on August 20 and soon in Mexico.