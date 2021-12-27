In Punta del Este, Sidney or the Riviera Maya, celebrities fully enjoy their beach vacations

The heat reached the southern hemisphere and, with the beginning of summer, there are many famous people who undertake their trips to the coast to enjoy the sun and the sea. Those who live in the Northern Hemisphere are also not far behind. Taking advantage of the break from the end of the year parties, some Hollywood stars escape the cold and move for a few days to Mexico to rest on the beach.

In Punta del Este, Agus Casanova and his partner, Lautaro Mauro, walked together by José Ignacio. While she was cooling off in the water, he chatted with friends on the edge of the beach. From time to time both met again between kisses and hugs, reaffirming the love they have.

Agus Casanova and Lautaro Mauro on the brave beach of Jose Ignacio Courtesy RS Photos

Agus Casanova and Lautaro Mauro between kisses, hugs and pampering in Punta del Este Courtesy RS Photos

Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber enjoys a family getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico. Photographers discovered her lounging on the beach with her father, Rande Gerber. The model, who wore a string bikini, took advantage of the afternoon to read Klara and the sun, a novel by Kazuo Ishiguro.

Kaia Gerber spends time in the sun with her father Rande Gerber relaxing in Los Cabos, Mexico Splash News / The Grosby Group

Kaia Gerber took advantage of the Christmas holidays to rest for a few days Splash News / The Grosby Group

The model took to the beach the book ‘Klara and the sun’, a novel by Kazuo Ishiguro Splash News / The Grosby Group

Michelle Rodríguez also made a trip to Mexico. The actress of Fast and furious He chose to rest in the Riviera Maya, more precisely in Tulum. In recent days she was seen swimming and playing beach tennis next to a mysterious blonde.

In Australia, Julia Roberts enjoys the summer with her husband and three children. On Christmas Day, the family settled on one of Sydney’s beaches. While her husband, Danny Moder, and the children went surfing, the actress stayed sunbathing on the coast. Later, the five of them went on a hike together on the rocks on the beach, exploring the marine fauna.

Michelle Rodríguez continues her vacation in Mexico with a mysterious blonde Mega / The Grosby Group

Michelle Rodríguez was seen swimming and playing beach tennis in Tulum, Mexico Mega / The Grosby Group

Julia Roberts was photographed on the beach in Sydney on Christmas Day with her family Backgrid / The Grosby Group

Meanwhile, in New York, the cold did not prevent Alec Baldwin will try to leave behind the tragedy that happened on the set of Rust for a while and enjoy the beach. The actor bundled up warm and went for a walk by the sea with one of his sons in the Hamptons.