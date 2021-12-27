In Japan they are developing a television that also transfers flavors – Kudasai

A professor in Japan has developed a prototype of “lickable tv screenWhich can mimic the flavors of food, one more step towards creating a multi-sensory visual experience. The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of ten flavor cans that are sprayed in combination to create the flavor of a particular food. The taste sample is then rolled on a hygienic film onto a flat screen television for the viewer to taste.

«In the era of COVID-19, this type of technology can improve the way people connect and interact with the outside world.“Said the Meiji University professor, Homei Miyashita. «The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something similar to eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even when they are at home.», He added.

Miyashita works with a team of about thirty students who have made various devices related to taste, such as a fork that makes food taste richer. He said that he built the TTTV prototype himself over the past year and that a commercial version would cost about 100,000 yen to make (875 US dollars). «Possible applications include remote training for sommeliers and cooks, and tasting games and contests“Commented the professor.

Miyashita has also been in talks with companies to use its spray technology in applications such as a device capable of applying the flavor of pizza or chocolate to a slice of toast. He also hopes to create a platform where users can download and enjoy flavors from around the world, much like music is now done.

A Meiji student demonstrated TTTV for reporters, telling the screen that she wanted to taste sweet chocolate. After a few tries, an automated voice repeated the command and jets of flavor sprayed a sample onto a plastic sheet. «It is like milk chocolate. It’s sweet like a chocolate sauce», He commented.





Fountain: Reuters | Japan

© 2021 Reuters. All rights reserved