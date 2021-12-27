In good company! Justin Quiles celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend and did not hesitate to show it on networks

UNITED STATES – Among the urban artists with the most activity on the networks, Justin quiles It is one that stands out. Being on a par with other great colleagues and exponents, the American reggaeton player With Puerto Rican roots, he has not only used platforms such as Instagram to publicize his musical work, but also to share great moments of his day to day life.

No more than during this 2021, we could appreciate the interpreter of “Jeans” enjoying different and great activities. Such would be the case, for example, of his birthday, which he enjoyed on top of a yacht that sailed along the shores of Miami. Likewise, their great friendship with Maluma gave rise to trips and shared experiences that they did not hesitate to reveal to their fans, thus generating great hype in their community.

Now, Justin quiles He has decided to share on networks how Christmas has passed, and boy did he do it in good company! Through a beautiful reel, you can see the reggaeton player with his famous girlfriend, Tiyada and his beloved cat. Both, repeating the same outfit from last year, starred in a beautiful photograph worthy of a growing and happily reunited family.

And it is that, even though Justin quiles He has not done anything particularly different, what has attracted attention is that he shared a photo with his partner. As is well known, the reggaeton player is usually very reserved with his intimate life, but it seems that the Christmas dates have given him a little more ease, so the aforementioned publication could not be absent from him for all his fans.

