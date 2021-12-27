‘I see myself in Qatar; I’m going to work for that and it won’t depend on me ‘

Erik Lira He has no doubt: 2022 will be decisive in his career. And it is that the player of Pumas has clear the two objectives for the year that is about to begin: to consolidate and be part of the players that represent Mexico at the World Cup Qatar.

“I do see myself in Qatar, I think we have to start from there. We know that it is complicated, that there are hierarchies, Selection processes, but personally I see myself and I will work for that and it will not depend on me.

“Without any doubt (it is his year of consolidation). It will be the best version, I will work on all aspects, physical, mental, psychological, everything, I will take care of myself, I will try to do my best because first I want the best for the club and whatever comes because I am ready for whatever comes ”, he gave to RECORD.

The auriazul midfielder shared that 2021 was a year of mixed feelings because personally his career grew, but as a group, Pumas He was one step away from making it a memorable period.

“It was a very fast year. I advanced a little more in the consolidation process, I completed 50 games in the MX League, but I am not satisfied, the ceiling is very high and I will continue with the hunger of always.

“The first six months it was a good tournament personally, but not collectively and I think it is useless, but the other six months that this tournament was I think it was very good, with some ups and downs, a lot of emotions, but al The final was closed in a good way, everything was delivered on the field and that is the football that sometimes gives you and takes you away. ”, said the youth, who also highlighted his achievements with the Mexican team.

“The first also very good because those six months I debuted in the Major Selection, I played again later in Major SelectionI went to two All Star Games, and it was all very good and I hope it continues like this ”.

THE EXPERIENCE WITH MARTINO

Last October, Erik Lira first got a taste of what it was like to play in the Mexican team, as he was summoned for the friendly match against Ecuador. And although being in the Tricolor was already a great emotion for the Pumas midfielder, there was another situation that was special for him: meeting and working under the orders of Gerardo Martino, whom he respects for his knowledge and career.

“The first time I was ashamed to approach because he directed Barcelona and rubbed shoulders with people you see in the FIFA.

“At first like no, but it is the ‘teacher’ and you have to approach and ask what you have to do, you have to lose that fear and ask him, he and his impeccable coaching staff, always open and help you and you have to take advantage of it because They are people who know first-level football, you have to squeeze it out and get the most out of it ”, he told RECORD.

Lira has played two friendly matches with the Major Selection (in view of Ecuador Y chili), and it was his debut was right in the duel that Mexico he lost 2-3 to the Ecuadorians, he started, and it turned out to be a great experience.

“It was great because since I was little I watched the National Team matches and they are the best in the country, and when the call came it was great whether I had to play or not, but when I arrived they told me I was going to start, to be ready, two say it days before and those days you have to prepare yourself mentally and show why you are there ”.

