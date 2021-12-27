‘I am sexier’; Shaquille O’Neal ‘fights’ with his son over Rihanna

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.26.2021 16:23:12





Shaquille o’neal, NBA legend, got into a ‘dispute’ with his son Shareef for him rihanna love, and it is that in social networks they starred in a very curious moment, well former Los Angeles Lakers player consider that he will be the winner since is ‘sexier’ than her son.

The ex player of the NBA carries around 10 years in retirement but that has not stopped him steal the spotlight from time to time, Well, now he joked with his son and quite possibly embarrassed him, because he told him a photo on Instagram that went viral.

Shaquille O’Neal and his son want Rihanna’s love

Shareef O’Neal is following in his father’s footsteps and has been playing for two years at Louisiana State University, where it has stood out and they believe that I could soon make it to the NBA, as long as you don’t fall for ‘distractions’.

It is believed that for the fame of his father, in addition to own merits, singer Rihanna meets Shaquille O’Neal’s son, it is because of that Shareef would have written to him something in social networks, where he later presumed a postcard waiting for his response.

On your Instagram account, Shareef O’Neal posted a photo yours with your cell phone in hand and the description “Waiting for Rihanna”, Image that would be commented on by his father, generating laughter and a ‘dispute’.

“She doesn’t love you, she wants me, I’m sexier”, Shaquille O’Neal posted on his son’s photo, a comment that got more than 2 thousand likes and almost 100 responses, where they said everything.

Is image Y answers have been made viral in social networks, well there are those who are on Shaquille’s side And he knows Rihanna would prefer him, the ones who support their son Shareef for being younger and a third party that says that she “She’s too busy to listen to them.”