How to dry or remove moisture (well) from your mobile’s charging port

We explain how you can dry the charging port of your mobile so that it continues to work and the things you should not do when your smartphone comes into contact with water.

Without a doubt, the worst that can happen to your mobile is that it comes into contact with water, because this event can damage both the internal components and the external connections of your smartphone.

One of the connectors of our mobile that is most exposed to water is the loading port and, in the event that it is damaged, it is most likely that we can never charge our device again.

For this reason, below, we will explain how can you dry, well, the charging port of your mobile and, in addition, we are going to give you some recommendations about what you should not do when the charging port of your smartphone gets wet.

How to remove moisture from the USB port of the mobile

We recently told you how to fix a mobile that has fallen into the water, but, this time, we are going to focus on how to remove moisture from the charging port of your mobile.

This free app lets you know if your mobile is still waterproof

If your mobile device has fallen into the water or you receive a notification to it that there is moisture in the charging port, the first thing you should do is clean said port, something you can do by following this complete guide, and, later, try to dry it completely.

To do this, the first thing to keep in mind is that you can not put any object in it such as a cotton swab or a piece of kitchen paper, since you could damage any of the components of the charging port.

Thus, to remove moisture from the charging port of your mobile We recommend using one of these two methods:

Dry the charging port of your mobile with a dehumidifier

The first method that we recommend to dry the charging port of your mobile is to use a dehumidifier, since, in this way, you will remove all traces of moisture from the USB port of your smartphone.

In this way, you will only have to put your mobile near a dehumidifier for a period of between 12 and 24 hours and once that time has elapsed, the charging port of your mobile should already be completely dry.

Dry the charging port of your mobile with a spray of compressed air

The second way to dry the charging port of your mobile that we advise you to use in these cases is use a compressed air spray, by means of which, you will not only eliminate the humidity that is in the loading port, but also all the dirt that may be in it.

To carry out this drying process you simply have to point the compressed air spray into the charging port so that the air expelled by this spray completely dries the USB port of your mobile.

Things you should not do when your smartphone’s charging port gets wet

Finally, we are going to give you some advice about what You should not do when the charging port of your mobile gets wet, so that you do not fall into these common mistakes that many of us usually make when we find ourselves in this situation.

Put the mobile to charge

A very practical way to check if the USB port continues to supply power to your mobile is by connecting it to the power, but this is an error, because doing so could spoil not only the charging port but also other internal components of the device.

Shake the mobile

Another of the most common mistakes that we usually make when the charging port of our smartphone gets wet is to think that by moving or shaking it, we will be able to eliminate the liquid that has entered its interior. But, as in the previous case, this action could cause the deterioration of any of the internal components of our terminal.

If the USB port of your mobile gets wet, the best position for it will be to place it vertically, for example, on a stand, so that the water starts to drain downwards and, therefore, it is not advisable to leave the phone resting on a surface because you would be making it difficult for the liquid to come out by itself.

Put it in rice

This is, without a doubt, the most common mistake we usually make when our mobile comes into contact with water, but the classic trick of putting the terminal in rice to dry is not always recommended. This is because rice grains could clog the loading port and if this happens, the charging port of your mobile would be totally useless.

3 apps to flush the water out of your phone and clean the speakers

Apply heat to the charging port

Finally, what you should not do is apply heat to the charging port using dryers, stoves, microwaves or ovens, since Exposing the internal electronic circuits of your mobile to a high heat source could damage them.

Related topics: Mobile phones

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe