How terrible is Omicron? We must be attentive to this

The situation with the Omicron variant changes so quickly that it is difficult to know how things are.

Sometimes the news seems ominous, like when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the strain went from 0.7% to 73% of new infections in the US in just two weeks.

At other times, the news seems encouraging, such as when South African officials noted that cases by Ómicron appeared to decline almost as fast as they had risen.

How can we know what is really going on? What indicators will reveal the true powers of the variant? And when will we know if Ómicron represents a setback in the pandemic, a disaster, or a total calamity?

Here’s a look to stay tuned.

What’s the worst that could happen?

We might find that, in addition to being roughly 22 times more transmissible than the original coronavirus strain that emerged in Wuhan, China, Ómicron causes more severe cases, erodes immunity provided by vaccines or previous infection, and is resistant to treatments. current.

What would be the best scenario?

It would be noted that Omicron infections cause few mild symptoms in most or all of those who become infected. Even with high transmission rates and a large number of cases among vaccinated, a variant that causes little more than colds or a few days of fatigue could be welcomed as the beginning of the disease. endemicity, a state in which the virus remains with us indefinitely, which could usher in the end of the pandemic.

Is that feasible?

For that best-case scenario to materialize, Ómicron would have to give up the coronavirus’ nasty habit of causing serious illness and death in the elderly or medically fragile. It would also have to stop causing “prolonged COVID,” a mysterious condition with a variety of persistent symptoms such as exercise intolerance, trouble sleeping, and mental confusion, which occurs in more than half of the people who have transited the virus.

It would also be nice if an infection left at least a few months of immunity in its wake, or if it conferred long-term immunity after multiple infections. For a few decades, infants, the elderly, and those with high-risk medical conditions could be vaccinated to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. But eventually, while infants would continue to receive short-term protection from the vaccine, most people’s exposure to the virus year after year would allow them to resist infection without much concern.

This is basically the truce that humanity has reached with four other coronaviruses that cause what we call the common cold.

What should we watch out for?

Some pieces of the puzzle are beginning to be completed. Researchers at Imperial College London have estimated that Omicron is 5.4 times more likely to cause a reinfection than Delta. That means the impact of any negative trend will be magnified.

How worse it could be will depend on what is happening. It is important to find out who Omicron infects and who causes severe case or death.

In addition, knowing when and for how long people infected with Omicron are contagious is crucial to avoid overwhelming the healthcare sector, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. .

When will we know?

The next two to eight weeks will be critical, anticipated an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, Michael Osterholm. With its streaming superpowers, Ómicron will likely cause a “national storm” of cases, he said. Possibly no region will be spared, because the new variant spreads fast.

How will we know if Ómicron makes people sicker?

In the United States, hospitalizations are the currency by which illness severity is most often judged. Hospital treatment ranges from routine issues to critical care, and a patient’s journey is often well documented compared to those who become ill and recover at home.

But epidemiologists consider hospitalization a “lagged indicator” of the virulence of a pathogen. Assuming the many Omicron mutations have not changed the basic attack pattern of the coronavirus, it usually takes a week or two after the first symptoms appear for a COVID-19 patient to become ill enough to require hospitalization. Death usually occurs within 30 days, although many people resist for longer.

The trend that will begin to tell the story of Omicron’s virulence is a ratio. The researchers will calculate the number of new infections reported on day X and compare it to the number of hospitalizations reported approximately two weeks later. They will also calculate the proportion of new cases reported on Day X to COVID-19 deaths caused by Ómicron three to four weeks later. “We will know that there is a problem if that ratio changes,” Hotez explained.

One thing to keep in mind: If Ómicron is more likely than previous variants to cause asymptomatic infections or extremely mild cases, and those patients don’t get tested, that could result in an underestimation of the variant’s ability to make women sick. persons.

What is happening abroad, and what can that tell us?

The experience of other countries where Ómicron has been circulating for longer may offer early clues of what could happen here. But different health systems, vaccination status, and population demographics make the comparisons imperfect.

This week, the World Health Organization reported that hospitalizations in South Africa and the UK continue to rise, saying it was “possible” that their health care systems were overwhelmed. But the WHO also noted that data on the clinical severity of Omicron infections are “still limited.”

Previous data from South Africa suggested that new variant infections could cause milder illness and result in reduced need for supplemental oxygen and hospitalization. A preliminary study published Wednesday on the science exchange site MedRxiv noted that vaccinated South African healthcare workers who were still infected by Omicron were less likely to require intensive hospital care than those whose infections were caused by Delta variants or Beta.

A throat swab for a woman looks for a possible coronavirus infection in Soweto, South Africa. (Denis Farrell / Associated Press)

The UK Health Security Agency this week reported 45,145 confirmed cases of Omicron in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with 129 hospitalizations and 14 deaths likely attributable to the new strain. But the cases could easily be three times higher, the agency acknowledged. That uncertainty about how many Omicron cases there are really makes it difficult to pin down a clear ratio of episodes per number of people hospitalized.

What would it mean if Ómicron made different groups of people sick?

Are men still a little more likely to die than women? Is COVID-19 still a condition most likely to cause illness and death in older people? Are asymptomatic infections still typical in children? Over the next several weeks and months, researchers will search medical records and reexamine existing groups of study participants to find answers to questions like these.

They will also look at changes in the way Omicron infections develop to see if characteristic symptoms such as uncontrolled inflammation, blood clotting abnormalities, and lung damage remain key features of COVID-19. These findings could point to important factors that make some people more vulnerable to the new variant and therefore in need of more protection from the vaccine.

And children?

South African researchers reported early on that children seemed more likely to be hospitalized for Omicron infection, a trend that would deviate from past variants and will be closely watched.

If, in general, younger patients are less likely to become ill, it will nevertheless be important to establish whether they are still effective spreaders of the virus.

Will the vaccines continue to work?

Omicron’s laboratory tests have already indicated that the blood serum of vaccinated people cannot prevent the virus from invading cells. But real-world data will be needed to confirm and develop those laboratory findings.

If vaccinated and boosted people start filling hospitals and pass away, it will be grim proof that the protection of vaccines was seriously undermined. So far, the CDC states that two doses of the mRNA vaccine appear to reduce the risk of severe disease with Omicron. But officials emphasize that adding a booster will strengthen that protection, urging Americans to do so if eligible.

