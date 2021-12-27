How is Cruz Azul’s negotiation with Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández going to renew?

The renewal of Guillermo Fernández’s contract, before starting the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament, is one of the priorities of the directive of Cruz Azul. Although there are seven players who end their relationship with the institution, the Argentine midfielder is among the most important for the coaching staff.

Pol ends his relationship with the Machine on June 30, 2022, and as of January 1 he can start trading as a free player. The celestial intention is to reach an agreement soon, and it is that both parties have expressed their desire to continue being linked. The problem? That they have not reached an agreement.

As revealed by ESPN Digital, Cruz Azul offered Fernández a new two-year contract, with a slight increase in salary. However, the Argentine is still not satisfied with the amount proposed by the cement cast. In addition, the outlet denied that Pol had asked for his previous salary to be doubled.

“Of course there is an intention for him to stay. He has already been offered to renew his contract, but by no means winning double, there is no way“explained one of the parties involved in the negotiations. The former Boca Juniors wants to stay at the club, he feels comfortable and already said that his dream was to stay.

Nevertheless, In case of not reaching an agreement with Cruz Azul, there are several clubs that have expressed interest in signing Pol once he is a free player in just six months and five days. The clock is ticking …