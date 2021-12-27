How do I know my calls are being eavesdropped? Tiktoker shares secret code

We know that privacy is a challenge in the age of technology, which is why we always seek to be on the alert and avoid cyber fraud by internet scammers. Without being alarmists, your phone could be being tapped and someone else could be listening to your calls, here we tell you how to find out.

In TikTok, the short video social network, users share small and large hacks that help you in your day-to-day life, such as “How to know if someone else is listening to your calls”.





The user @I amHappyTech share the secret code so you can find out if someone else is spying on you; tech blogger shares problem and solution in blog post TikTok.

How to detect if your chip has been intervened?

It is possible to find out if they are spying on you through some codes on your mobile device, for this you do not need to install an application, you only need the phone calls app. These are some of the reasons why you could be a victim of your phone being tapped:

Strange messages arrive with symbols or codes that you do not know or have not seen before, this is an indication to think or believe that your phone was hacked.

The phone turns off even with a full battery, if this failure is added to other evidence or causes, your privacy may have been violated.

If you suddenly get a strange or unknown application on your phone, it is better that you investigate what it is and what is recommended is that you uninstall it at once.

You are on a call and you start to hear strange sounds like echoes or beeps, it may be that your mobile was hacked and you should start to worry.

What code can I use to know if my phone is being tapped?

In the Android system, to find out if they are spying on you or monitoring you, enter the following codes on your mobile device:

It will present you with the option to disable call forwarding.

* # 21 # and press the call button.

With this code you can find out if you have call forwarding enabled or text messages or other data enabled. The normal thing is that everything appears to you as “not deviant”. If, on the other hand, a number appears, it means that someone is spying on you.

* # 62 # and press the call key.

A number will appear that can mean two things: 1) the number is from the voice box of a telephone provider or 2) they are spying on you. To clear up any doubts, you should call that number and confirm your suspicions.

Codes for call diversions

Marking * # 62 # If your calls have been redirected to another number, if the number that appears is not yours, it is a reason to think that your device has been hacked.

Dial the number *#twenty-one# on your mobile as if you were to make a call, it will show the status of your connections and you will know if someone is spying on you.

With the code ## 002 # you can disable call forwarding, and all redirections that may be doing.

Code to eliminate whoever intervenes your phone or chip

How can you go about eliminating a wiretap? Too easy. You must write the following code: ## 002 # and call. You will delete the number that has been diverting your calls, that is, you will deprive the spy of access to your calls and text messages.