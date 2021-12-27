Health passport under the skin, proposes a Swedish company

A Swedish company proposes to use microchips under the skin that contain the information of the health passport required in times of COVID-19. Photo: Getty Images / Illustrative

In Sweden, a country that is at the forefront in terms of subcutaneous microchips, a company has developed a health passport that can be carried under the skin.

“I think it is part of my integrity to carry a chip and keep my personal information,” explains Amanda Back, a citizen of Stockholm It uses the chip developed by the company DSruptive Subdermals.

Until now there is no public data on the health passport under the skin, however, thousands of Swedes have implanted in recent years electronic chips to replace keys, business cards, train tickets and, in the case of some, their vaccination certificate.

The Scandinavian country is one of the bastions of the “biohackers”, who consider this type of solutions as the future of humanity, despite the misgivings they arouse for many other people.

“An implanted microchip costs around one hundred euros in the case of the most advanced versions, compared to smart bracelets, which generally cost twice as much; an implant can last 30 or 40 years, while a bracelet lasts 3 or 4 years ”. Hannes Sjoblad, Head of DSruptive Subdermals.

The businessman Sjoblad, who says he is “very concerned” about the issues of PrivacyHowever, he observes, “with great concern”, that many people view implants with fear, “as a surveillance technology”.

The microchips “They do not have a battery and they cannot transmit signals by themselves, they cannot tell where you are and are only activated in contact with a smartphone,” he recalls, assuring that he defends their exclusively voluntary use and that if someone tried to make it mandatory, he would oppose .

If it is not under the skin, let it be on top of it

In August, a young Italian man grabbed the social networks when tattooing the Barcode of your health passport on your arm.

Contrary to chip, the tattoo that you will carry for life or, at least, until it is replaced by another, can be read over the skin by any device used to check the passport.

The young man, named Andrea Colonnetta, declared that he decided to do it because it was a practical option in the current context.

Whether under the skin, on top of it or printed on paper, the health passport collects the person’s data related to the COVID-19 What vaccination, virus recovery, infection, or negative test results in the last few hours.