He plans to sell his ‘stars’ in winter for the Financial Fair Play

The Paris Saint-Germain broke the summer market by hiring figures like Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and more. However, taking on the services of these players had its consequences, since due to their high salaries the payroll grew and now they will seek to release at least seven players from the squad.

According to him L’Equipe newspaper, the Parisian team aims to enter at least 100 million euros in the winter market, and even in the summer of 2022, and for this they would have to sell to players like Julian Draxler, Rafinha, Kurzawa And till Mauro Icardi.

However, the Argentine forward would be the most difficult footballer to sell, because his extra-court problems with his wife Wanda nara They would close many doors to him in different European clubs.

Everything seems to indicate that Rafinha will be the first to leave the PSG, and is that according to European media, the Brazilian is close to signing for the Royal Society of the league of Spain.

The strong cards of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino are Julian Draxler, which is valued at 20 million euros, Thilo Kherer in 25 million and Abdou diallo in the same amount as the above mentioned.

With this the Paris Saint-Germain It will again give something to talk about in the transfer market, but this time it will not be for hiring but for player sales of your template.

