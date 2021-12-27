He is Trey Smith, the artist’s little-known eldest son

Will Smith He is one of the most talented actors out there today, adapting perfectly to action, comedy and drama stories. In each of these genres he unfolds like a fish in water, captivating the public with his sense of humor and his sensitivity.

Now that he has been resuming his training after a year in home confinement from the pandemic, he has done it in the funniest way possible. “Feeling the effect in places I didn’t even know existed,” he said, posting a Reel from the gym, using the machines in the most confusing ways possible.

He is Trey, the handsome son of Will Smith that few know

Fans even dared to make Will Smith memes by exercising. “Please don’t use this photo to photoshop me in precarious situations,” he warned, but it wasn’t helpful as fans always did. For example, one of the montages they made was of Will Smith, on the bicycle of the character in the movie ET, The Extraterrestrial.

Besides being a wonderful actor and singer, he is also an excellent father. The most mediatic with Jaden and Willow, since both chose to dedicate themselves to music and the young woman has also ventured into the world of fashion. Perhaps the most anonymous of all has been Trey Smith, the artist’s eldest son.

Precisely he recently reappeared for Father’s Day, when he met with his father and his brothers to celebrate this special day as a family.

Trey Smith is 29 years old and is the result of the past relationship between Will Smith and Sheree Zampino, his first wife. He was born in 1992 in Los Angeles, California and is so handsome with his dad. So far he has not shown musical or acting inclinations, rather he has tried being a correspondent for entertainment programs in the US and has also played soccer.

How Trey Smith Gets Along With His Dad’s Family

Harmony reigns in Will Smith’s family today. Trey Smith has the best with his stepmother, Jada Pinkett Smith, as confirmed in a recent video in which they are seen sharing together.

“My beautiful extra mother @jadapinkettsmith (…) Congratulations to her and @heyhumansofficial for an exceptional creation 🌅🌅 I love this brand and these products 🚀🚀”, he commented, supporting one of his stepmother’s ventures.

This is how he referred to her on his past birthday: «You seek the truth as if it were the last drop of water on the planet. You have turned unconditional love into an Olympic sport. I will always be grateful to acknowledge and share another beautiful journey around the sun with you… Happy Birthday Extra Mom ❤️❤️❤️ Trey ».

He also has a close relationship with his better brother Jaden, to whom he has dedicated several messages on his Instagram profile: “Whether you are rocking at your shows or going through silk … I will always be there for you wherever you are, I love you little brother.”

