Halo Infinite Lead Designer Explains Grunts’ New Attitude

Those who have been immersed in the Halo Infinite campaign will have noticed the new Grunts attitude. In fact, we have seen numerous clips all over the internet. And now the main narrative designer of Halo Infinite has wanted to explain to us what is behind it. One thing before, the campaign of the latest Halo installment has done everything right: from the classic elements to the newer ones like the hook, it has made it a truly memorable game.

It’s easy to see why many consider him their personal game of the year, or at least their top 5, and one item of discussion here lately has been the Grunts’ new attitude. In short, Grunts from Halo Infinite are a completely different race to that of its predecessors. They are hilarious enemies and really nice to kill.

The new attitude of the Grunts in Halo Infinite

In whatever situations you find yourself in Halo Infinite, his new attitudeThe Grunts is a mix between security and comedyThey are arguably hilariously confident, but still hilariously easy to kill. This mix comes down to their own confidence levels, which in an interview, Linde, the lead narrative designer for Halo Infinite, has said that one thing he’s glad to see people notice is that “higher degree of confidence in grunts ».

Linde has said, with the new attitude of the Grunts, they wanted convey the feeling of a significant change for the Grunts as part of the exiles, a little more egalitarian compared to what they had in the Covenant, where they had no importance.