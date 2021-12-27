Great friendships between famous men and women: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are some | Famous
When the stars get along very well, it is not known how sincere their friendship is and more so in the case between men and women, since they are always related as if they were having a romance, but these celebrities show us that their friendship is unbreakable and they inspire us to find friends this valuable
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift
The singers became great friends in 2012 after they worked together and since then they have done several collaborations, such as on the recent album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, and appeared in many concerts together.
In social networks, the singer has shared several tender moments with her friend, such as a selfie in 2013 where she baptized her relationship with friends as Sweeran.
Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson
The stars of the Marvel movies have been friends for many years before becoming superheroes on screen, as their first performance together was in ‘Perfect Score’ in 2004, and since then they have a good relationship.
Their genuine friendship has endured playing couples in the cinema as in ‘The Nanny Diaries’ (2007). Johansson said on the SiriusXM podcast in 2021 that their friendship is like that of his Marvel characters Natasha and Steve, where she is like a big sister to him.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts
This couple of actors has developed a great friendship since they met in the 2011 movie ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, and since then they have a great friendship and when they attend events they are always seen interacting happily.
In 2013 Clooney told the BAFTAs for the NY Daily News that Roberts is an excellent mother and a great friend. In addition, in 2015 he reaffirmed it at the premiere of ‘Tomorrowland’, saying that they had been friends for years and he adored her.
Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron
The star actor of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ has maintained a very sincere friendship with the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘The Old Guard’ actress since they acted together in ‘The Devil’s Advocate’ in 1997.
On Reeves’ 56th birthday in 2020, the actress wrote a congratulation for the actor on Instagram, where she assured that she loved, in a platonic way, “this handsome human being.”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
The iconic couple from ‘Titanic’ (1996) developed a huge friendship on set and since then they have been an inspiration to all men and women who want to have a true friendship.
In December 2021, the actress even confessed to The Guardian that she burst into tears after meeting the actor from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, this after three years of not seeing each other due to the pandemic that prevented her from traveling to visit him. .