Golden Globes 2022: Ben Affleck is among the nominees for the 79th edition
Ben affleck is closing with a flourish the 2021, since in addition to resuming their relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the actor is among the nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes.
Although so far it is not known if the ceremony will be broadcast on TV, after announcing that the NBC will not transmit the edition number 79, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made known the nominees list.
Among the nominees stands out the name of 49-year-old actor for his work in the film ‘The Tender Bar‘, directed by George Clooney that captures the story of a boy looking for someone to replace his father, who disappeared shortly after his birth, among his uncle and the customers of a bar.
When are the 2022 Golden Globes?
The awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, January 9, 2022Although so far the venue that will host the gala has not been announced and it is unknown if it will be broadcast on television.
Like every year, Golden globes will honor the most outstanding of the movie theater, the american television and the streaming platforms that premiered during the 2021, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Who are the nominees for the Golden Globes 2022?
Best Musical or Comedy TV Series:
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy:
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best limited series, anthology or movie for television:
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television:
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michale Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television:
Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Drama TV Series:
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in a TV Drama Series:
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Best Drama TV Series:
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Supporting Actress, TV:
Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor, TV:
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
Best Actor in a Drama:
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Director:
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daugther
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Dennis Villanowava – Dune
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West side story
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Best Actress in a Drama Movie:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Drama Film:
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie:
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie:
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Animated Film:
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best screenplay:
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song:
‘Be Alive’ by ‘King Richard’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Caterpillars” from ‘Encanto’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda
‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’ – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from ‘Respect’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from ‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell