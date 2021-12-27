Ben affleck is closing with a flourish the 2021, since in addition to resuming their relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the actor is among the nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes.

Photo: Archive

Although so far it is not known if the ceremony will be broadcast on TV, after announcing that the NBC will not transmit the edition number 79, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made known the nominees list.

Related news

Golden Globes 2022: Ben Affleck is among the nominees for the 79th edition

Among the nominees stands out the name of 49-year-old actor for his work in the film ‘The Tender Bar‘, directed by George Clooney that captures the story of a boy looking for someone to replace his father, who disappeared shortly after his birth, among his uncle and the customers of a bar.

Photo: Archive

When are the 2022 Golden Globes?

The awards ceremony will take place next Sunday, January 9, 2022Although so far the venue that will host the gala has not been announced and it is unknown if it will be broadcast on television.

Photo: Archive

Like every year, Golden globes will honor the most outstanding of the movie theater, the american television and the streaming platforms that premiered during the 2021, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Who are the nominees for the Golden Globes 2022?

Best Musical or Comedy TV Series:

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy:

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best limited series, anthology or movie for television:

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie Made for Television:

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Issac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michale Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television:

Jessica Chastain – Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Ervino – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Drama TV Series:

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in a TV Drama Series:

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Best Drama TV Series:

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Supporting Actress, TV:

Jennifer Coolidge – White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor, TV:

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

Best Actor in a Drama:

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Director:

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daugther

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Dennis Villanowava – Dune

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West side story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Best Actress in a Drama Movie:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Drama Film:

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie:

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Kodi Smith McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie:

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Animated Film:

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song:

‘Be Alive’ by ‘King Richard’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Caterpillars” from ‘Encanto’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda

‘Down to Joy’ from ‘Belfast’ – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from ‘Respect’ – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from ‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell