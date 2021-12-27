Ghost Rider Marvel Studios | The actor who would like to be Ghost Rider in Marvel and you did not know

The prominent actor from The Walking Dead showed his interest in portraying the character. Find out who it is here.

It is not unknown to anyone that Marvel Studios attracts the attention not only of fans of superheroes, but also of many actors who seek to be part of some of their productions.

Such has been the success of the company directed by Kevin Feige that stars like Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Olsen, among others, they have been the protagonists of some films.

For the same reason, recently a well-known actor that the successful series ‘The Walking Dead’ wants to make the leap to Marvel and play the character Ghost rider.

The actor who would like to be Ghost Rider in Marvel and you did not know

Is about Norman reedus, who has spent years giving life to Daryl Dixon, who despite his bad humor, is tolerated by the group of survivors due to his skills in hunting animals and because he is not afraid of killing “walkers”.

Through his social networks, the actor shared messages of support that he has received from some fans. “The only name I want to hear for #GhostRider is Norman Reedus,” says one of the tweets. “It’s going to be amazing to see Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider spanking people,” another person notes.

Reedus stated that the conversations were present for the last year, however, His arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe never materialized.

At the moment, there is no information that illuminates this situation, however, there are already many people who support the idea of ​​Norman Reedus becoming the new Ghost Rider.