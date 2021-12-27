Gerardo Arteaga is close to arriving in Chivas

The Mexican defender who plays for Genk in Belgium, Gerardo Arteaga, sounds very strong that he could be arriving as the brand new reinforcement for Chivas del Guadalajara in Liga MX.

According to information from ESPNChivas not only has Gerardo Arteaga on their agenda, but they have already contacted the Mexican defender on some occasion but it was just when the opportunity to play in Belgian soccer arrived.

One of the main factors for the defense to return to Mexico is to be able to play in Chivas and be taken into account in the Mexican team, where for the moment Gerardo Martino has erased it from the map.

Arteaga was in the Tricolor before the Olympic Games, which was summoned but due to personal problems could not attend. Apparently that bothered the technical director of Mexico and at the moment he has not called him again in the calls.

In Belgium’s first division, Gerardo Arteaga has played 21 games for Genk. Of them have been 14 from the Jupiter Pro League, which is the local league, four from the Europa League, two from the qualifying round for the Champions League and one more from the Belgian Cup.

To wait for the offer.

It only remains to wait for the decision to be made by the board of directors and owner of the Sacred Herd on the signing of Gerardo Arteaga. The issue that could get complicated would be in the economic part, since the letter should be negotiated directly with the Genk of Belgium.

The defender Gerardo Arteaga has a value of 5.00 million euros in the 21st position of the most valuable players in Mexico.