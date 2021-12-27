George Clooney’s strange illness that kept him confined for a while

George Timothy Clooney, known simply as George Clooney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter. He has been awarded four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA. He is also known for his political activism, being the United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2008, a title he later resigned.

George Clooney He suffered from a disease called Bell’s palsy, also called peripheral facial palsy. This disorder of the nerve that controls the movements of the face, causes weakness or paralysis of the muscles of the face.

This made the 12-year-old George Clooney received the ridicule of his companions and even that they gave him a nickname since he could not open his left eye and had half of his face paralyzed. Experts say that this disease can appear at any age, although it is more common in people over 65 years of age.

George Clooney described that during the time he suffered Bell’s palsyIt was the worst stage of his life due to the bullying he suffered at school, because he could not open his left eye or drink or eat anything without dropping it. His colleagues called him Frankenstein, this made him recognize that this experience made him stronger, since it took him almost a year to recover.

It is estimated that the Bell’s palsy, who suffered George Clooney, currently between 15 and 30 cases are detected per 100,000 inhabitants. There are also other diseases that can trigger the disorder such as HIV / AIDS infection, Lyme disease, middle ear infection, and sarcoidosis.

Image: Infobae

The symptoms that the Bell’s palsy suffered by George Clooney They are: difficulty closing one eye, difficulty eating and drinking, drooping of the face, such as the eyelid or the corner of the mouth, trouble smiling, grimacing or making facial expressions, weakness of the muscles in the face.