George Clooney’s next film, The Tender Bar is about to be released, we tell you where

Stories about coming of age never really get old, do they? There’s just something about seeing that transition from childlike innocence to emotional maturity that really pulls hearts and, when it’s based on a true story, like with the new movie, The Tender Bar, it just gets better.

Directed by George Clooney from a screenplay by William Monahan, The Tender Bar is based on the 2005 memoir of the same name by Pulitzer Prize journalist JR Moehringer. The film chronicles Moehring’s childhood on Long Island and recounts how, in the absence of a father figure, he finds himself linked with his uncle and the various patrons of a bar. The stars of the film are Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Daniel Ranieri, and Ron Livingston, among others.

Before its release, the film had its world premiere during the London Film Festival on October 10, 2021, and is now ready to hit audiences. So we’ve put together this handy guide that answers every question you might have about how to watch The Tender Bar, when it will air, and if it will hit theaters.

Will The Tender Bar have online streaming?

Yes, The Tender Bar is scheduled to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

When will Amazon Prime stop streaming The Tender Bar?

While it’s become common practice for movies to have a limited streaming window, this doesn’t seem to be the case for The Tender Bar. What that means is you don’t have to worry.

Will the Tender Bar be released in theaters?

The Tender Bar opened in the US on December 22, 2021. Therefore, fans of the traditional experience, can now see the film.

The best films directed by George Clooney

While primarily known for his considerable action performances, George Clooney has proven to be a talented director with some great movies to his credit, so if you want to see more of his work before or after watching The Tender Bar, here are some options. that you can see right now:

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Good Night, and Good Luck

The Monument Men

The midnight sky

The Ides of March

