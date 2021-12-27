George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in the most famous romance of 2021

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are among the most famous actors who have held a great friendship for years.

Celebrities have shared in different movies together, from Ocean’s raise up to Money Monster which was the most recent, in the 2016.

There has always been a great complicity between them, which on many occasions has sparked rumors of romance.

Something that fans have been dreaming of and have wished for for years, but it’s just one cute and beautiful friendship.

But nevertheless, They will return to the big screen together, as a couple, becoming the most talked about romance of 2021.

And it represents the return of the famous couple after 5 years of not sharing projects together, and it has the fans very excited.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney to play couple in film

The actors will star in the film Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy where they will give life to a separated marriage that must be united again to prevent their daughter from making mistakes in love.

The actors are in Australia, shooting the film that is likely to be released in fall 2022.

Through networks some leaked Photos of the actors arriving in Australia by helicopter, and also filming on some beautiful beaches.

In the photos and videos you can see Julia in a beautiful long dark blue floral print dress, her hair tied in a low side bun.

And we see a George very elegant as always, with black pants, and white shirt, and you can see the connection and complicity that exists between them.

The film focuses on this Divorced couple who travel quickly to Bali and bond when they find out that their daughter wants to marry someone unknown in a hurry.

They wish stop your daughter from making the same mistake as them, and they will go on fun and challenging adventures to achieve it.