From denialism to meme culture: the axes of No Miren Arriba, the movie of the moment

The Earth will be finished in a couple of months: a comet is coming towards us and will destroy everything until it seals the extinction of the human race. That’s the apocalyptic conclusion that two small-time and less famous astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) of the University of Michigan and his Ph.D. student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) stumble upon within minutes. It forces them to warn the authorities and the global population of the countdown to hecatomb.

Of course, nobody believes them very much. Or they believe them, but only half. Or they give them a microphone and a rostrum, but the warning stumbles on all the vertices where part of the current world converges, from political populism to denialism against science; from the culture of the meme via social networks to the uncontainable economic power of the technology gurus.

The world will be history, but nobody seems to be too tormented by the final goodbye. Perhaps this intersection with reality on days of climate change or unleashed pandemic has made Adam McKay’s film one of the must-sees of the last weekend on Netflix, sparking from angry criticism to fury on social networks for portraying a reality – like ours – that begins to fall apart.

Here, some points that explain the success of the satire (warning: some paragraphs or descriptions may contain spoilers).

There is a basic paradox that runs throughout the film: in the race to save the planet, the main enemies will be curiously those chosen by the population to protect it. In other words, the politicians and the authorities. Somehow, Don’t look up it traces the silhouette of leaders unwilling to believe in science – because that ruins their plans – and, when they see that there is some real evidence in the threat of a comet, they use it for their particular and ideological ends. Or to camouflage their private scandals or steep declines in popularity.

Even knowing that human existence will have its end point in a matter of months: for a populist, anything goes, even in goodbye and beyond.

“From an American point of view, the film draws a radical caricature of the Trump administration in particular and of the Republicans in general.He, with an anti-Trumpist like Meryl Streep impersonating her arch enemy ”, Esquire reviewed in allusion to Janie Orlean (Streep), the president of the United States who reluctantly and only by protocol receives in the White House the two professionals who have made the fateful discovery, first without giving them credit, and then putting his own team of scientists to decipher the impending apocalypse.

In a second meeting, the president cites Winston Churchill to assume his “mistake” and says that indeed the world is in danger and that they will do everything possible to deflect the comet. Great idea: especially when the legislative elections are just around the corner and when there is a scandal in your personal life surrounding it.

In a speech that is broadcast surprisingly on the national network, the president announces her plan and nominates a soldier with a dubious past to launch himself on a suicide mission against the deadly celestial body. Everything is celebration, laughter and fireworks: Orlean’s approval immediately shoots up to 99%, covering up all his problems and conflicts, in an operation as crude as it is profitable.

But weeks later, when they discover that disintegrating the comet is not profitable and that the accident can even bring them financial benefits, they start the denialist campaign of “do not look up”, almost a carbon copy of the call of the most diverse world leaders that in the Last year they doubted the Covid-19 and its consequences.

When both astronomers are initially questioned from the White House itself, they start a desperate race to make the media aware of the next natural disaster that will blow up everything. They arrive until the morning The daily clipping, with two bland, superficial, ignorant, good-natured presenters -Cate Blanchett and Jack Bremmer- who only superficially varnish what is a scientific event of proportions. It could be the representation of any morning of any television channel on the planet (Plan Z long ago toyed with the idea of ​​a matinee that has a “serious” segment but is never taken seriously).

“We are here for that: to deliver a positive vision of things”, is the excuse of both when the questions to both scientists are pure frivolity or when the driver plays with the little joke that hopefully the comet falls and explodes in the house of his ex-lady in New Jersey.

Kate Dibiasky, the character of Lawrence, does not give more and explodes in tears and screams. Result: instead of listening to your overwhelmed and angry complaint, it becomes a meme. His partner, instead of drawing distance with the network of ridicule, media idiocy and overexposure to which they are subjected, initiates a passionate romance with the host of the program, becoming yet another celebrity: the sexiest astronomer in the country or “the astronomer at that I liked to fuck myself ”.

In its review, The New York Times commented: “Humanity is not interested in saving the Earth, much less in itself, as the recent climate summit in Glasgow reminded us. We are too numb, foolish, powerless and indifferent, too busy fighting trivial battles. “

The film is harsh on celebrity culture and how they help or hinder the veracity of the information we consume. Clearly that the film is full of Hollywood stars – many of them with political and ecological causes in real life – is a nod to the excessive idolatry that suddenly falls on singers, actors and artists of a diverse nature (the cast also has a Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett).

Perhaps where the plot is most eloquent in that it is with the character of Riley Bina (Ariana Grande), a pop superstar whose recent romantic break competes on par in programs and attention on social networks with the discovery of a comet that will lead us to missing.

In fact, both the scientists and the singer run into each other on a television set where they are both guests: when a pair of astronomers comments on what will be their topic in the conversation, she, symbolically, responds back: “How great, I have a tattooed shooting star ”.

With the planet already in danger, Riley Bina appears in a redemptive act to present her new single that cries out for a better world and a more just society, clinging to what we have left in the minute of goodbye, in clear parody of the universal salvage style from the stages inaugurated decades ago by names like Bono in U2.

Another laugh against show business? At the end, and coinciding with the disaster, an actor offers interviews to publicize the premiere of the film. Total devastation, also apocalyptic in nature. It is, of course, an actor who explains the film’s plot “in a good mood” and who only smiles with his makeup and well dressed at the singular “coincidence” that such a feature film arrives at the end of the world. “A kind of Tom Cruise,” Esquire emphasizes.

In the same vein, perhaps the most hilarious minute of the film is when it makes fun of Sting, another champion of good causes, a diffuser of yoga and tantric sex as disciplines to save oneself, and a diplomatic and highly sensitive artist to care from his mansion for the problems of the third world.

Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), one of the scientists’ tandem allies, says he once met Sting in an elevator. The musician farted, looked him in the eye and said nothing.

Apparently not even Sting’s sensitive heart is capable of truly being moved by a tragedy.

But the most obvious trace of Don’t look up – in addition to his darts against the political class – is in the scathing X-ray that makes the technology entrepreneurs who are capable of twisting the entire destiny of a nation, much more than any president.

With a fine and velvety voice, like that of a harmless guru who whispers in the ear, Mark Rylance plays Peter Isherwell, millionaire, founder and CEO of the technology company Bash, alter ego of the great leaders of the field who manage our lives from the square shadows of a screen, such as Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or even the late Steve Jobs. .

When they discover that the comet brings minerals that could be used to make millions and millions of cell phones, of course they abort the first plan – the suicide military that would simply divert the celestial body and save us all – and resort to another in which they try to extract with precision what works and what doesn’t, although this idea is much more dangerous for human well-being. Does not matter.

The numbers come first: now, what was a latent misfortune, is being sold as the opportunity that we will have so that thousands of people can have work. The comet will create jobs and happiness. The comet will make us better.

Despite the initial success of the film, many critics have stressed that it does not say anything new compared to others that already show the end of our era as something possible but which nobody seems to notice. In fact, it does not say anything new when our own surroundings are observed sharply.

“One problem is that some of McKay’s main targets here, specifically in politics and entertainment, have already reached the maximum of self-parody or tragedy (or both). What is left to skewer satirically when facts are ridiculed as opinion, flat-Earthers attend annual conferences, and conspiracy theory movements like QAnon have become powerful political forces? ”Asks The New York Times.

“It says nothing new about how disinformation became a political cause or how scandals are the real opium of the masses”, the site Roger Ebert is even more lapidary. “Don’t look up he thinks he is pressing a lot of smart political buttons, when over and over again he only points out the obvious and the easy, ”he concludes.

For viewers on this side of the globe, it is singular that the end of the world has Chile as the spearhead: this country is the beginning of the end. The comet will rage “100 kilometers west of the coast of Chile”, according to the initial calculations of the two astronomers, causing our already known tsunamis and earthquakes, which will be replicated across the face of the Earth.

It is not the only allusion. In another dialogue between the character of Lawrence and his new partner, it is concluded that the US government will pay 90,000 million dollars to the Chilean government in exchange for the latter accepting that the tsunami with waves of a thousand meters high reaches our coast. In other words, a full-fledged bribe to continue exploiting misfortune.

