From Amanda Seyfried to Chiara Ferragni: the home front row

Paris Fashion Week has come to a close by counting on its calendar with important shows by some of the Italian brands that have disassociated themselves from the official Milan Fashion Week calendar, leaving behind an endless number of spectacular shows by celebrities and influencers. they have not wanted to get lost. The new fashion when it comes to facing both fashion shows and award ceremonies is to groom oneself to the fullest, showing that although physical celebrations still have to wait to return to normality, those who really know fashion have not wanted to stop putting in practice his best fashionista tips. Join us in this review of looks with which fashionistas have enjoyed the catwalks … from their homes, of course.

Shira haas, the actress of the acclaimed series ‘Unorthodox’, did not miss the show of Miu Miu dressed in a floral dress of the brand with a low back.

Chiara Ferragni visited the atelier of Fornasetti to discover details of the collaboration with Louis Vuitton, and did not hesitate to pose with a total look of the brand.

Her sister Valentina has also donned a signature outfit to announce the show.

Dulceida was one of the Spanish influencers who opted for a look of Dior Composed of a floral maxi dress and boots with the brand’s openings.

Belén Hostalet is another of the instagramers in our country who have chosen a Louis Vuitton outfit. The influencer has chosen the same look that Natalia Vodianova already has and Hiba Abouk.

Eiza Gonzalez she was stunning in this look by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

Emma Corrin has opted for a sensual and sporty Miu Miu outfit.

Amanda seyfried turned into a Barbie 3.0 with her lookazo to see the Miu Miu parade.

Caro Daur has been one of the most avant-garde with her Louis Vuitton outfit, with which she reminded her followers of the time of the show, something that has become common in fashion brands.

Leonie hannie has worn a typical look of Paco Rabanne to announce the signature parade.

Lili reinhart It was spectacular in this cutout design and geometric print from Miu Miu.