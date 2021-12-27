Former Ben Affleck and J.Lo, Jennifer Garner, returns with John Miller, her last ex

In the midst of the uproar over the love affair that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck could have resumed, the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has also returned with her ex-partner, according to sources close to Us Weekly. The actress of Pearl harbor A new opportunity has been given with John Miller, executive director of CaliGroup, with whom he was for two years.

“It all started just a few weeks ago. They are determined to make it work, “the source revealed to the publication, which also pointed out that” they had remained friendly since their breakup and finally realized that there was a spark between them, “so they have decided to another chance.

Businessman John Miller in a file image GTRES

Garner and Miller started in 2018, months after the actress divorced Ben Affleck, but in August 2020 they broke up. According to the American press, the main reason was that John was willing to marry but Jennifer was not ready yet. Despite this, the couple’s separation was amicable.

The businessman was married to violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two children, while Garner is the mother of two girls and a boy (Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9) along with Affleck, with who has always maintained a good relationship. In fact, the actor dedicated some beautiful words to her on the occasion of Mother’s Day: “Very happy to share these children with you. The luckiest parents in the world, “he wrote on Instagram.





The new opportunity for Garner and Miller has occurred in the middle of the media scandal over the possible love relationship that Ben Affleck and Jennifer López would also have recovered. After breaking up with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodríguez, respectively, the Bronx diva and the actor escaped together to Montana, igniting rumors that they may have returned.

Jennifer has spent several days out of town with Ben. They have a very strong connection. Everything has been very fast and intense, but Jennifer is very happy “, revealed a source close to the artist to the magazine People. Some voices suggest that JLo and Affleck maintain a good friendship, but for now neither of the protagonists has spoken about it.

