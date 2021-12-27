Footballers cry loudly after the death of a teammate in the middle of the game, El Siglo de Torreón

The 30-year-old striker Sofiane Louka of MC Saïda died in the middle of a football match this weekend during the match of the tenth day of the Algerian Ligue 2.

Louka died after collapsing during the match from a suspected head injury, ten minutes after returning to the field of play.

The young footballer hit his head against that of an opponent in a dispute for the ball in the rival area, but seeing himself ‘whole’ the medical team allowed him to return to the game.

Through social networks, a video of local media was leaked in Algeria, where paramedics appear giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and performing CPR exercises.

Later, after his death was officially reported in the ambulance to the hospital, his colleagues entered the locker room in ruins.

In other released videos, the cries of pain of his teammates are heard, who mourn his death after a sudden and unfortunate accident.

