Find out how much money Tom Holland has been charging per movie since the recent Spider-Man premiere

The success of the “Spider-Man” trilogy made Tom holland on one of the most expensive movie stars today!

Unsurprisingly, the actor’s fee skyrocketed after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit $ 750 million at the box office just five days after its world premiere in theaters. This will be the first film to break the $ 1 billion box office mark during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Variety, Holland’s paycheck is currently in eight digits. Before Spider-Man, Hollywood paid him less than $ 1 million. Now, according to sources used to these types of agreements, the 25-year-old’s salary is between $ 2 million and $ 5 million for independent films.

While for films where the actor has the main role in commercial films, the rate changes between $ 5 million and $ 10 million dollars, wow!

“On streaming platforms, which have more money to spend, Holland’s salary could reach $ 20 million or more. As a brand, executives may be willing to cut other expenses to choose Holland, ”says Variety.

I mean, Marvel’s new deal with Tom Holland for a new batch of Spider-Man movies promises to be a billionaire! The study, more than any other, knows that the huge fee is justified. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) reached $ 880 million at the global box office and “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019) reached $ 1.1 billion worldwide.

Also, Tom Holland is drawing audiences at a time when Hollywood is desperate to find a new generation of leading men. The film industry is suffering from the aging of top-tier actors. Denzel Washington is 66, Tom Hanks is 65, Tom Cruise is 60 next year, Brad Pitt is 59, Will Smith is 53 and even the relatively young Leonardo DiCaprio is 47, “says Variety.

As of 2021, Tom Holland’s net worth is estimated to be $ 15 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. The Marvel star has a pretty substantial net worth. And with his upcoming projects (plus the years he plans to play Spider-Man), that number will only increase.