Faitelson thrashed Chivas and Peláez for signing Piojo Alvarado

The signing of Roberto Alvarado with Chivas For the Clausura 2022 it raised a bit of controversy, a sample of them was the message with which David faitelson threw the Sacred Flock and by the way Ricardo Peláez,

sports director of the rojiblanco team.

Through his Twitter account, the driver of ESPN shared his opinion on the hiring of former Cruz Azul player, whom he even compared to Uriel antuna. “I insist: Chivas loses in the exchange with Cruz Azul. There is no great difference between Alvarado and Antuna “, published the communicator.

I insist: Chivas loses in the exchange with Cruz Azul. There is not much difference between Alvarado and Antuna, but… and Mayorga? You get rid of a 24-year-old winger, in great condition and homemade …

Ricardo Peláez knows what he’s doing… I guess. – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) December 27, 2021

In addition, Faitelson take the opportunity to question Ricardo Peláez’s decision from let go Alejandro Mayorga, a player who will join the cement team as loan for one year.

“But … and Mayorga? You get rid of a 24-year-old winger, in great condition and homemade… Ricardo Peláez knows what he’s doing … I guess, “he shared.

It was this Sunday night that the Guadalajara made the arrival of Piojo Alvarado official with a message in which he wore a home shirt in which the letters that formed the surname of the 23-year-old player were placed.

“His quality, youth and dynamism will contribute considerably to the work of Chivas to recover his place as one of the main entertainers of Mexican soccer and thus make his millions of followers feel proud, “the rojiblanco team detailed in a statement.