Eye makeup for brides: all the trends

You already have the dress and the hairstyle, so you have to think about the makeup … If you still have any doubts, you are in luck. We reveal the tricks of eyes make up of professionals to wear a heart attack look on the day of your wedding.

Fresh and bright look

“Bet on warm and iridescent shadows to give light and freshness to your eyes. In 2022 the outlines are very natural, following the line of eyelashes and the structure of the eye. An infinite stripes will no longer be necessary to gain breadth in the look, we will do it by working the eyelashes very well, “says the professional make-up artist. Cristina Lobato placeholder image.

Eyelash contouring

“We carried out a eyelash contouring placing a volume and a certain length in certain areas of the eye to visually modify the structure of the gaze. From a foxy eyes effect until enhancing the color of the iris of the eye. What we used to look for with eyeshadows, now we get with eyelashes. This will help us to beautify the whole of the eye and we will be able to correct, for example, a hooded eyelid without giving up naturalness “, adds the expert.

The lower water line

“The water line can be a great ally to make the eye look bigger since it will not always get smaller, it all depends on the structure of the eye of each bride,” he adds. Cristina Lobato placeholder image.

