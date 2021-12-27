Exatlón 2021: MEMES make fun of Paula Flores after her elimination and speech where she asks to return

After surpassing three consecutive starts, the red team of Exatlon Mexico managed to win the second match in the Survival series that caused a loss in the opposite team, in such a way that Paula Flores, of Conquistadores, was the one who abandoned the contest.

Said blue representative was defeated by two colleagues from the same line who surpassed their progress in the final exam, so today, just a few days after her entry into the broadcast, the karate expert said goodbye to the show.

Elimination Duel in Exatlón México

The ability of the Reds on the slopes showed their desire to get ahead after concluding the mental and physical crisis they suffered in previous weeks. However, now that a major closure is approaching, Guardians fight to stay together and advance strong to the next stage of the contest.

A score of 10-7 defined the danger for three blue women who faced the major challenge on the last day of cycle 19, a phase that precedes the end of the year and that also gives rise to other fights that increase the risk of going out.

The first competitor who came out to face the ‘Maximum Fight’ of Exatlon Mexico it was Paula Flores; She was joined by Mariana Khalil, whose place was determined by Koke Guerrero before he, along with all the other members, preferred Tanya Núñez as the third to join the painting.

Despite this choice, Núñez finished undefeated in the elimination rounds that ultimately concluded the dream of Paula, who before leaving gave a speech of not being satisfied with the time that lasted in the show, because it was only 7 days ago that he joined the adventure.

“It is not what I wanted, I feel sad… I did not want to leave in my first week, however, it is very difficult to catch a rhythm of people who have been here for weeks. I am proud of the work I did … I feel privileged that it has been considered in a program of this magnitude, with the best team “

Memes for the elimination of Paula Flores in Exatlón México

Before leaving the contest, the blue athlete shared this speech that minutes later caused dozens of reactions on social networks, platforms where fans of Exatlon Mexico they clarified that possibly Paula He would not return to the lands of the Dominican Republic even with the request he made in front of the team and the fans.