Everything you need to know about She-Hulk before meeting her on Disney +

If you think Marvel will release a lot of content this year, wait. We are closing 2021 with the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home that has ushered in the multiverse and will surely drive us insane. Then the Marvel calendar takes a breather until May, which kicks off a list of content that brings us together with familiar faces and ushers in some bold new characters. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, who also directed the Spider-Man trilogy directed by Tobey Maguire, is the first Marvel title of 2022. It will be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, featuring Natalie Portman as the new carrier of Mjollnir, and then the bittersweet sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, scheduled for November 2022.

But if you don’t feel like leaving your couch to enjoy some heroes and villains, don’t worry. Three series are scheduled to premiere on Disney + in 2022 and will introduce a host of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the one hand, Ms. Marvel features young actress Iman Vellani as the titular teenage heroine, Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke will take us to a dark and harsh world in Moon Knight, and Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is ready to serve us. a big help of justice in She-Hulk.

Adapted for the small screen by Jessica Gao, this 10-episode series will tell the origin story of Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in superhuman legal cases and is capable of transforming into a giant, strong, green-like superhero. his cousin and avenger Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) whom we know as The Incredible Hulk. Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Hulk on the show, likely as a mentor figure to Jennifer as she discovers and hones her powers. Additionally, Tim Roth is set to return as the villain Abomination, who he played alongside Edward Norton’s Hulk in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and very briefly in the recent Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Good Place star Jameela Jamil was also cast as supervillain Titania. And in somewhat surprising news, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that She-Hulk will be a comedy and, just like he does in the comics, will break the fourth wall.

Let’s meet the sensational She-Hulk. Who is this green attorney and what other heroes has she worked with?

She-Hulk, until now, has been cast aside and lost in the shadow of the Hulk, but comic book readers know exactly how powerful and important this character is in the world of Marvel. Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, She-Hulk first appeared in the first issue of The Savage She-Hulk in 1980, with a cover similar to the Incredible Hulk from 1962.

In classic superhero fashion, Jennifer gains her powers from an accident. In his debut story “The She-Hulk Lives”, Bruce Banner is on the run from the authorities and ends up in Los Angeles. For Bruce, Jennifer is truly the last person he can trust and open up to, and he decides to take a chance and visit her at work, where she is now a successful attorney. They haven’t seen each other since they were kids, and Jennifer isn’t even familiar with her new identity as the Hulk. However, during their reunion, their comfortable relationship immediately resurfaces as if no time had passed, and Jennifer calls him by the nickname she gave him, “Doc.” It is then that Bruce tells him how he became the Hulk and is unable to control his rage transformations.

Jennifer is determined to help Bruce with his greenish condition, but he fears it would put his life at risk. As a criminal lawyer, she deals with crime and explains that danger is simply part of her life now. In fact, your current case is quite complicated. It depicts Lou Monkton, a petty criminal accused of killing crime boss Nick Trask’s bodyguard. Nick is the reason for the death of Elaine, Jennifer’s mother, and is the rival of Jennifer’s father, Los Angeles Sheriff William Morris Walters. Unbeknownst to Jennifer, Nick sent two thugs to kill her, and they were watching Jennifer in her office parking lot as she explained the case to Bruce. As the thugs follow them to Jennifer’s house, Bruce tries to convince her that she needs to be more safe because if Nick really did kill her bodyguard, she would probably be next.

When he gets out of his car, the thugs shoot him in the back and he starts to lose a lot of blood. Fortunately, the shot was not fatal, and Bruce, while fueled by emotion, manages to contain his anger long enough not to explode at the Hulk. He fights the bullies and (coincidentally) breaks into an empty doctor’s office and, using his blood, gives him a blood transfusion. Because the blood that runs through her veins is soaked in gamma radiation, she has a chemical reaction inside Jennifer. Thanks to Bruce’s quick thinking, she survives and makes it to the hospital. However, this is bad news for Bruce because he is now a suspect in their shooting.

At the hospital, Jennifer regrets not taking Bruce’s warnings seriously and notices that her bones feel different. Then he is approached by three strange men who claim to be doctors who are ready to give him medicine. Jennifer doesn’t buy it, and it turns out that Trask’s men are actually hoping to knock her out with chloroform. A sudden rush of adrenaline transforms her into what men call a kind of “She-Hulk,” and she successfully fights the men in her new, green, muscular state. They even admit that Trask was the one who hired them to kill her. She concludes that it was Bruce’s blood that did this to her, but instead of being ashamed or scared of her newfound strength and abilities, she embraces her new identity and, unlike Bruce, she retains her personality and intelligence when she transforms. in its monstrous state.

Since her debut in 1980, She-Hulk has been involved in various teams, complex storylines, and general character evolutions. Jennifer fought Thanos the Abomination, became a quasi member of the Fantastic Four (eventually to replace The Thing), and joined the Avengers. She is a dependable heroine who is often summoned by several of her eclectic peers. Even as her common alter-ego, Jennifer Walters, she represented Morbius, the living vampire in court when he was charged with murder. During her various comic book arcs, she has been romantically involved with Starfox (Thanos’s brother), J. Jonah Jameson’s son John (known as The Man-Wolf), Luke Cage, and Wyatt Wingfoot (Johnny Storm’s roommate). .

In the 60-issue issue of The Sensational She-Hulk that began in 1989, John Byrne introduced a lighter, more mindful version of the character who broke the fourth wall (just as Deadpool would in the not-too-distant future) and calls Byrne , the writer and artist, for putting her in difficult situations. Given the fact that the She-Hulk series will be turned into a comedy and the teaser hints that it speaks directly to the audience, the series is likely to resemble the Sensational series.

She-Hulk will premiere on Disney + in 2022.