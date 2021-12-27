Eugenio Derbez is demanding with his comedy – El Sol de México

Eugenio Derbez considers that making a good comedian laugh is like wanting to impress a doctor when leaving his office, since both are so used to their work that they lose the capacity for astonishment.

“My children, my classmates and all those who teach me something (which they consider funny) make fun, because I see it and I tell them that it is incredible, but they tell me that I am not laughing. I live by doing comedy, every day I do it and analyze it, if they show me something funny, I see it but I no longer laugh out loud “, he talks in an interview.

The comedian closes a year full of achievements: he started 2021 presenting his film CODA at Sundance, which won the Grand Jury Prize, in addition to the Audience and Director Awards, and the Special Jury Award for the Cast.

In May he celebrated the premiere of the second season of his reality show Traveling with the Derbez, in July he received his first International Emmy for his comedy contest LOL: Last One Laughing (which premiered its third season on December 10) and in October it premiered Acapulco, the first bilingual series on Apple TV +, which became the most viewed on the platform in Mexico.

He pointed out that the most enriching for his role as a comedian was LOL, as it has served as a laboratory to study closely the evolution of comedy, and to know what people laugh at.

And it is that he is convinced that humor is constantly changing and exercises like the one he does in the show, even help him to examine his work. “It is very curious because, for example, now I see programs that I did when I started and they feel slow,” he revealed.

It is not the first time in his career that he has carried out analysis sessions, because he remembers how a little more than 20 years ago he did a program entitled Memories of laughter, where he analyzed old-guard shows, such as Crazy salad or The Polivoces.

“I thought that the new generations were going to go crazy, but when I saw it it turned out that the pace was much slower than at that time,” he commented. “Today we are used to consuming comedy in 15 or 20 seconds, if not, people get bored. Before you could see a 10-minute joke, which was raised and at the end came the auction, and we were fascinated, but now they feel slow.

The formula has worked for him, because in his almost 30-year career he has managed to position himself as one of the most prominent Mexican comedians, by giving life to his own programs (such as Derbez in time Y The P. Luche family), and venturing into Hollywood alongside big stars like Anna Farris (Man to water), Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (CODA) and Adam Sandler (Jack and jill).

Additionally, in 2016 he received his own star on the Holly-wood Walk of Fame, and in 2013 he directed an episode of Saturday night Liveas well as the tape No refunds, his film debut, which was awarded with three Silver Goddesses, and was placed with the most viewed in Mexico that year.

With that resume, one might think that it is impossible to awaken a smile on Eugenio’s face, he confessed that despite all his experience, he still finds the simplest things in life fun.

“The involuntary comedy makes me laugh. When someone wants to be funny, or even a bad comedian, that makes me laugh more than a good one. “

But above all, where it is most difficult for him to stay serious is in situations in which smiling is prohibited. “When they tell me I can’t laugh, I can’t. When you are at a wake, a hospital, or when I was at school, I would laugh by myself, “he concluded.