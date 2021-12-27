Emma Stone considered for possible ‘Spider-Gwen’ movie

Sony I’d be looking for Emma Stone for a possible ‘Spider-Gwen’ movie, according to new rumors.

Through social networks, various insiders have reported that Sony is looking for Emma Stone for a new ‘Spider-Gwen’ project.

This rumor that Emma Stone could star in a new ‘Spider-Gwen’ project has made her name and that of the Marvel character become a trend in networks.

And it is that, after the successful appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘, has opened up an infinity of character returns.

Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy (Sony)

The possible return of Emma Stone as ‘Spider-Gwen’ has excited fans

The appearance of Andrew Garfield in the latest ‘Spider-Man’ movie has caused a whole movement to be generated in social networks, demanding a third Garfield film as Spider-man

This, in turn, has caused rumors from Emma Stone as ‘Spider-Gwen’ become stronger and stronger.

However, if the rumors are true, Emma Stone I would not have the same character that he had in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 ′.

This because in that universe Emma Stone’s character died, a fact that Andrew Garfield’s own character recalled in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

That is to say that if the return of Emma Stone is confirmed, her character would come from another Universe where it was Gwen Stacy that the spider bit, obtaining abilities like those of ‘Spider-Man’, thus becoming ‘Spider-Gwen ‘.

Peni (Kimiko Glen), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) in Sony Pictures Animation’s SPIDER- MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE. (Sony Pictures Animation)

Emma Stone’s character as ‘Spider-Gwen’ could resemble what was seen in ‘Spider-Man Into the Spider-verse’

The supposed appearance of Emma Stone as ‘Spider-Gwen’, although it is not confirmed or denied, it could be something similar to what was seen in ‘ Spider-Man Into the Spider-verse ‘.

Character who, at the moment is only confirmed and who will return in the animated sequel in ‘Across the Spider-verse’.

It should be remembered that the return of Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy had already been rumored for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, like the character of Mary jane interpreted by Kirsten Dunst.

However, those rumors turned out to be false in the end, so there is still nothing written about the return of Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, in this case as ‘Spider-Gwen’.