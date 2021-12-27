Emily Blunt moves to Spain for the series ‘The English’, by Amazon and BBC | Cinema | Entertainment

The cast also includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, and Nichola McAuliffe.

British actress Emily blunt (The devil wears Prada, A quiet place) Y Chaske spencer (Twilight) will star in a new western series, The English, co-produced by BBC Y Amazon Studios whose filming has begun in locations in Spain, an Amazon spokeswoman has confirmed.

Set in the American West in 1890, Blunt will play Cornelia Locke, an English woman who seeks revenge on the man she believes responsible for the death of her son and along the way meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), American Indian explorer with a shared history.

Written and directed by Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line), The English It will consist of six one-hour episodes, as reported BBC.

The cast also includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi, and Cristian Solimeno.

“Exciting, romantic and epic” are adjectives used by Blick to describe the series, a Drama Republic production for the BBC in the UK and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. (AND)