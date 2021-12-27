Edson Álvarez, key to the actions of Ajax

The Mexican defender of Ajax, Edson alvarez, has been a key piece in the good results of his team in the Group Stage of the Champions League.

And it is that now with the win this afternoon against him Borussia Dortmund by Erling Haaland, Álvarez proved to be a wall at the bottom of the Ajax lineup.

The Mexican had an excellent performance in the 4-0 win against the Germans and continues to position itself as a benchmark in both the Dutch league and the Champions League.

Edson Álvarez has three games played as a starter in the Champions League with Ajax, of those three games he has 192 completed passes out of a total of 205, which means that he has only missed passes 13 times.

The Aztec maintains a percentage of 92.67% of passing effectiveness in the three games he has played in the Champions League with Ajax. He also accumulates 19 balls recovered so far in the Group Phase.

With today’s victory against Dortmund, Edson Álvarez’s team remains as the solo leader of Group C with nine units, harvesting three victories without defeat. They also accumulate eleven goals in favor and only one against in the Group Phase.

Below Ajax in their group are Borussia Dortmund with six points, Sporting Lisboa with three and Besiktas with zero points.