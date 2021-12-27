Easy recipe to make coffee tiramisu without an oven

Cold desserts, they are always a good option for those lazy afternoons in which we can enjoy our favorite drink resting at home, this prescription from coffee tiramisu It is perfect to do in a short time since it is without oven And it is enough that we have space in the refrigerator and a couple of ingredients so that in a short time we can enjoy this delicious dessert. This recipe is for 4 servings and its degree of difficulty is low.

Ingredients to make orange bread:

40 soletas or vanilla cookies

300 grams of cream cheese

1/3 cups of sugar

50 grams of cocoa

2 tablespoons of soluble coffee

2 tablespoons of sugar

1/3 cups of coffee liqueur

1 cup of water

Preparation method:

This dessert is the simplest in its preparation, it begins by diluting the soluble coffee and the coffee liquor in the cup of water, the water should preferably be warm so that it dilutes the instant coffee well, when it is perfectly dissolved add sugar and reserve. In a bowl with enough space, empty the cream cheese and with the help of your mixer at low speed or a whisk, beat to smooth its texture, add 2 tablespoons of sugar to integrate well and finally add the vanilla essence, mix all the ingredients until they are perfectly integrated. To assemble the tiramisu, the next step is to arrange the cookies on a preferably square mold, add the cookies at the bottom and then add a layer of whipped cream cheese and sprinkle with cocoa, this can be done with the help of a strainer. Repeat the first step, with another layer of cookies, then one of cheese and the cocoa to finish until you finish with the ingredients. Cover it with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 45 minutes or 30 minutes if it is in the freezer, rectify the consistency and once it solidifies you can split it and serve it in your favorite dish.

Tips for this recipe: