Dwayne Johnson surprised his mother with a spectacular Christmas present: “You deserve so much more”

Dwayne johnson He’s very badass in several of the characters he plays in action movies, but in real life he loves his family very much, especially his mom, Ata Johnson. That is why decided to give him a Christmas surprise, giving him a new car and recording everything in a moving video that has already exceeded five million likes in Instagram.

In the clip (whose musical background is the theme “Can’t help falling in love” from Elvis presley) Dwayne appears with his daughters, while Mrs. Ata can’t contain her excitement; part of the long message that “The Rock” He wrote: “This felt good. I surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas 🎅🏾🎄 She was in shock. But once her granddaughters joined her in the car, she was filled with pure joy. I am so thankful that I can do this for my mom. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your walk !!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elivs records 🎶🕺🏽 We love you. You deserve much more 🙏🏾 ”~ dj

As an entrepreneur, Dwayne seems tireless, and he also shared a video in which he talks about his energy drink achievements. ZOA, promoting it and informing that there is a discount when buying it on Amazon: “Enjoy it.”

