Dwayne Johnson & # 39; La Roca & # 39; gives a truck of millions of pesos to fan

Dwayne The Rock ‘Johnson He is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood, but he is also known for his WWE wrestling career and for his unique personality, which has earned him millions of followers around the world.

For that reason, it went viral after during the premiere of his film Red Notice, he changed the life of one of his followers, whom He gave him a truck which has a value of 180 thousand dollars (More than 3 million 600 thousand pesos).

It was during the premiere of the film in a movie theater, where La Roca made an appearance to surprise his fans, but especially Oscar Rodríguez, who came down and hugged the rock, but the actor thanked him for all the good actions you have taken.

Most shocking of all was when they left the movie theater towards the actor’s truck, where there was a letter addressed to his fan, in which he announced about the gift.

“I gathered as much information as I could about all the guests, and I was moved by Oscar’s story: He takes care of his 75-year-old mom. He is a personal trainer. Leader in your church. Provides support and food to women victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble veteran of the Navy. Kind human being, “The Rock recounted on his Instagram account.

