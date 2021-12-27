Dwayne Johnson gave his mother a luxurious truck for Christmas: “You deserve so much more” | Shows

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who is known as ‘The Rock’, gave his mother Ata Johnson a big surprise for Christmas. Through his social networks, the famous did not hesitate to share with his followers the luxurious gift he gave his mother.

In the recent video that the celebrity shared, you can see the reaction of his mother, who was very surprised and ran to hug her son. In the clip you can also see two of his daughters very excited.

Dwayne Johnson on his mother’s reaction: “She was overwhelmed with joy”

“This felt good. I surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas. She was shocked, had some screaming, and then her granddaughters joined her inside the car. She was overwhelmed with joy, pure joy ”, wrote ‘the rock’ in his recent post on Instagram.

“Even Hobbs, my dog, wanted to come up with his new Christmas chicken. I am so thankful that I can do this kind of thing for my mother, who has had an amazing life. I don’t take any of that for granted, neither does she. Merry Christmas, ma, enjoy your new walk and your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve much more ”, added in his post.

Thousands of users praised Dwayne Johnson for the gift he gave his mother

Within hours of its publication, the video has more than 4,000,000 ‘likes’ and thousands of comments mentioning that the actor Dwayne johnson has a big heart. “Knowing what you’ve been through, I know how much this means to both of you. Merry Christmas to you and Ata ”,“ This man’s heart is made of melted chocolate and gold. How beautiful ”,“ You are one of a kind and that is what Christmas is all about. Merry Christmas to you and your family! ”Were some of the comments from his followers.