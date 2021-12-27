Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Shawn Mendes coincide in their way of congratulating Christmas by turning to childhood | Big Bang

There are a thousand and one ways to congratulate Christmas and we can see it every year when these holidays arrive. Each one lives these festivals in their own way and awakens different emotions. Of course, there are some common ones, and one of the most present these days is nostalgia.

Finishing one year and starting another puts us in a reflective mode to take stock and that leads us to think of other times. And if there is one who enjoys Christmas in a special way, it is childhood. Because, there are those who do not hesitate to remember what those times were like.

We have selected the images of three internationally renowned artists to reinforce this theory that nostalgia triumphs at Christmas.

Dua Lipa

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays ❤️🎄 Holidays can be a difficult timeSo be sure to check if your loved ones may be having it alone, those suffering a loss, or those away from family and friends this year. Sending love and healing x ”, he wrote Dua Lipa next to one of the most typical images of these days.

Who does not have a photo of him with Santa Claus? Although the question should rather be, Who has a photo with Santa Claus in which he is comfortable and smiling? Normally young children are scared of that fat bearded man and their faces show it. What a little pout that of the singer.

Rihanna

If Dua Lipa does not seem to like Santa Claus, something else is Rihanna. She is seen happy and content on the legs of the most popular inhabitant of the North Pole. Okay, he was a little older than Dua Lipa in his photo, but it is clear that his relationship with Santa Claus was very different.

Another difference between the two singers is that Rihanna had enough to publish the image, has not added any words to congratulate Christmas. Some say that a picture is better than a thousand words. Although it is clear, that others will miss that he has launched a message.

Shawn mendes

For the record, this nostalgia thing is not just a girl thing. Shawn mendes He has also rummaged through the family album of his Christmas childhood and has rescued an image with Christmas gifts, one of those moments that all children await with enthusiasm and impatience. “Merry Christmas from my little me ❤️❤️ ”, he wrote to congratulate his followers.

And we see that he was not missing packages under the tree or typical gifts such as the ball that he keeps in his hands.

Beautiful moments that are good to remember from time to time.