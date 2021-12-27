Drastic celebrity transformations in 2021



2021 was a year that witnessed many transformations of celebrities, who decided to change their physique in order to look better, as in the case of Adamari López, or gain weight for a role, like Mark Wahlberg.

Adamari and her struggle to lose weight

The driver Adamari López had problems with her weight for many years, and although she tried various diets and exercises, she could not lose what she wanted.

Objective acomplished

But, after following a healthy style and doing a weight loss program, this year she managed to lose 15 kilos, which makes her look gorgeous.

‘Gomita’ and its change

For years, Araceli Ordaz Campos, better known as “Gomita”, decided to change her appearance little by little, so she underwent several plastic surgeries, including a breast augmentation, a rhinoplasty and they removed fat from her cheeks. among other things.

He released a new figure

But this 2021, the driver decided to release a new figure, since she underwent a “bypass, with which she seeks to lose 25 kilos, and is on her way to achieve it.

Vanessa Guzmán surprised everyone

This 2021, Vanessa Guzmán surprised everyone with her physical transformation after winning a bodybuilding tournament. And even though we knew he was leading a fitness life, no one expected him to go that far.

Champion in bodybuilding

Now, Vanessa has an incredible figure in which her muscles stand out, which have led her to win several medals. It must be said that, due to this new passion, Vanessa has been a bit removed from the small screen.

The transformation of Lorenzo Méndez

Singer Lorenzo Méndez, ex-partner of Chiquis Rivera, did not have a great figure to say, so he decided to make a change.

Its before and after

And it must be said that this 2021 closes it very well, because it lost a lot of weight. “I invite you to believe in yourself, to love yourself, to focus on yourself. To get out of your comfort zone and see life differently. This is just the physical that has changed in me. My mental chip It was changing and that’s the coolest thing, “Lorenzo wrote on his social networks, where he shared a comparison of his before and after.

Lele Pons set a goal for himself

The influencer Lele Pons has always been very pretty, but she had a less fitness figure, even with a few extra pounds. Therefore, he decided to change his lifestyle.

Better than ever

Now, Lele has a heart attack body thanks to the fact that she changed her eating habits and began to exercise, which not only shaped her figure, but also marked her abdomen. Without a doubt, the influencer looks better than ever.

Sara Maldonado and her liposculpture

Actress Sara Maldonado had a liposculpture this year and also removed the breast implants that she had put in 20 years ago. “It is a very simple liposculpture, let’s say they are going to remove me like all those chubby ones. For example, I have always suffered from chubby behind my back and even though I have done things like exercise and crossfit, swimming, eating well and everything, they are things that I have not managed to lose and I have always wanted to do so, “said the actress. 41 years old.

Happy with his new self

Now, Sara has released a new figure, with an enviable waist, and her muscles also look more marked.

Mark Wahlberg and his weight gain

Actor Mark Wahlberg had a drastic transformation in 2021, but it was because he decided to gain 10 kilos in just three weeks for his movie “Father Stu”, and indicated that he did so by eating junk food and drinking a lot of beer.

A radical change

Of course, his weight gain was temporary, but it certainly shocked all his followers because they were used to seeing his excellent figure.

Sofía Castro example of discipline

The actress Sofía Castro was not entirely happy with her figure and diet, so she adopted a new diet and did Pilates to mark her figure, results that we could see in 2021. However, she has indicated that it was not an easy path.

The results are obvious

“I just got out of the nutritionist and he congratulated me, that I lost fat, that I gained muscle, that I also lost my size. I am healthy, for the people who tell me things that are not, I want to say that I am perfectly fine, that I am doing it with the help of a nutritionist, “said Angelica Rivera’s daughter on her Instagram account.

Irina Baeva and fitness life

As we know, Irina Baeva has always had a beautiful face and a great body, but she wanted to make her figure more fitness, so she started a new regimen to shape her figure.

It feels great

And although for some she already looks very thin, Irina affirms that she feels very good mentally, emotionally and physically.

