Don’t look up: scene that Leonardo DiCaprio rewrote 15 times “to make it fun” | Don’t look up | Netflix | Movies and series

The first critical reactions to Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up started the Oscar rumors for Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor. But the Hollywood star did more than just act in the Netflix comedy and that was revealed by the director.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker