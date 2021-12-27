Don’t look up: scene that Leonardo DiCaprio rewrote 15 times “to make it fun” | Don’t look up | Netflix | Movies and series

The first critical reactions to Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up started the Oscar rumors for Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor. But the Hollywood star did more than just act in the Netflix comedy and that was revealed by the director.

McKay shared with Vanity Fair that DiCaprio was his co-writer and he even rewrote the most important dialogues of his character in Don´t look up, Dr. Randall Mindy, astronomer and professor at the University of Michigan.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s scene in Don’t Look Above that he rewrote

The moment shows DiCaprio having a nervous breakdown on national television, and it was the actor’s request to add this action in the film, which caused the script, at least in this part, to be changed more than once.

Leonardo DiCaprio played Dr. Randall Mindy in Don’t Look Up. Photo: Netflix

“Before DiCaprio signed, he asked if they could put a speech into the script, something like the I’m mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore scene on Network from 1976. I was like, ‘the speeches they are misleading. They are like drum solos. They were amazing in the 70s, but now I don’t know. ‘ I finally agreed, ”shared Adam McKay.

The Oscar winner told the director of Don’t Look Up that they could change the speech to make the audience laugh, so together they rewrote this scene 15 times. Added McKay: “I think I gave the biggest laugh in the movie when I first saw it. It was fun”.

For McKey, it was the cast’s improv work that gave Don’t Look Up a huge bonus.

Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers who try to warn the world about the arrival of a meteor that will destroy the planet. McKay wrote and directed the project which can now be seen on Netflix.