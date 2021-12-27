Don’t look up: Ramón García acted in a Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jenifer Lawrence | Don’t look up | Adam McKay | Movies and series

Don’t look up It has captured the attention of the public and the press since its premiere in theaters and its subsequent arrival on Netflix. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, includes a large roster of Hollywood stars in its cast. However, the cast of extras also hides its surprises.

Within some sequences in the final stretch of the film, viewers noticed a familiar face: André Silva’s. But, there is another Peruvian talent that was part of history. It is about the actor Ramón García.

Ramón García, like André Silva, appears in Netflix’s Don’t look up. Photo: Instagram / actorramongarcia

How was your scene?

Ramon Garcia He is no stranger to Hollywood productions, as within his famous artistic career, he boasts the pride of having participated in The New Pope, an acclaimed series in which he shares credits with Jude Law (Fantastic Animals) and John Malkovich (In the fire line).

In this new bet from the streaming giant, García had a very specific scene for the feature film. This was commented on in an interview with a local media.

“It is a taxi driver who is at the Hotel Bolívar, in the Plaza San Martín. Then, the famous comet passes by, I look up at the sky and that was it ”, commented the interpreter.

Unlike André Silva, who had a longer screen time, García’s appearance was joined at the end as a kind of collage, showing the reaction of different people to the impending destruction of the Earth.

Fans who have seen Do not look up noticed the presence of André Silva. Photo: composition / Netflix / @ andresilvaactor

What is Don’t look up about?

Don’t look up brings us closer to two Michigan State University astronomers, Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her senior professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio). However, their lives take a 180 degree turn when they make a surprising discovery: a giant asteroid is heading straight for Earth and threatens to wipe out all life on it.

In that situation, both scientists are forced to warn the entire world of the imminent extinction of humanity. To do this, they join forces with NASA expert Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), whose experience will help them inform the United States Government.

Unfortunately for them and the entire planet, the country’s president is Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), a woman known for being a narcissist, concerned more with her own image than with her nation.

In addition to this, the media is also reluctant to seriously share any information related to the looming catastrophe. In fact, they take this apocalypse in the form of derision.

Don’t look up: cast